USC taking Monday off for demonstration
COLUMBIA — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said his team will forgo football activities on Monday and participate in a campus demonstration against racial injustice after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Muschamp said Saturday that team leaders approached him about the effort after Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times in the back after walking away from police, leaving him paralyzed.
Muschamp and the Gamecocks marched from the Governor’s Mansion to the Statehouse in June following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Falcons’ Means placed on COVID-19 list
The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end Steven Means on the team’s COVID-19 list.
Means is fighting for a backup role on the Falcons after missing all of last season with an injury. In 2018, he recorded 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in eight games.
Means also has also played with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Houston and Philadelphia since being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 draft by the Buccaneers.
Cliff Robinson dies at 53
Cliff Robinson guided UConn out from the bottom and almost helped take the Portland Trail Blazers to the top.
He was one of the NBA’s best sixth men, a versatile player who became a predecessor of the modern center.
Not bad for a guy who was warned he might not even get a second season in Storrs.
Robinson died Saturday at 53, remembered as much for his personality as his skills by the teams he played for during an 18-year career. No cause of death was given, though Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago and had went into a coma last week.
Fitzpatrick learns of mom’s death
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family, coach Brian Flores said.
The team gathered in prayer as Fitzpatrick departed. Fitzpatrick missed one day of practice last week due to the illness of his mother, Lori.
Dolphins’ McMillan traded to Raiders
MIAMI — Linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal that also involved draft picks.
The trade came after McMillan fell behind newcomers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts on the Dolphins’ depth chart in training camp.
McMillan was a second-round draft pick in 2017 but missed his rookie season because of a knee injury. He started 28 games the past two seasons and totaled 177 tackles.
Barcelona doesn’t want to let Messi leave team
MADRID — Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Lionel Messi and will not facilitate his departure.
Spanish media reports said Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation, but Barcelona confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year.