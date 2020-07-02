USC football lands commitment from Burgess
On Thursday, South Carolina landed a commitment from wide receiver Derwin Burgess (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) of Riverdale, Georgia. He’s the Gamecocks’ seventh commitment since June 1 and gives them 13 commitments in the class.
The Gamecocks have 16 scholarships counted for in the 2021 class due to three carry-overs from last year. Burgess gives USC four commitments who could be wide receivers in the program.
According to MaxPreps, Burgess had 28 catches for 463 yards and five touchdowns last season. He’s rated a three-star prospect and the No. 98 recruit in Georgia for 2021 by the 247Sports Composite.
Boise State cutting baseball, swimming and diving
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is discontinuing its baseball program just months after the school was forced to cut short its first season in 40 years with only a handful of games played.
The school has also cut women’s swimming and diving because of budget issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a video conference Thursday, athletic director Curt Apsey said cutting the two programs will save about $2.2 million to $2.3 million. The decision to cut baseball should also save the university long-term since it was in the process of trying to build an on-campus baseball stadium.
Texas A&M football placed on probation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s football program was placed on probation and coach Jimbo Fisher given a six-month show cause order by the NCAA on Thursday after the Aggies were found to have violated recruiting and other rules beginning in January 2018.
Fisher, who had just been hired by Texas A&M, and an assistant coach had impermissible contact with a recruit, the NCAA said without identifying the coaches by name. The assistant, Jay Graham, is now a member of Jeremy Pruitt’s staff at Tennessee.
Texas linebacker to sit out until ‘changes made’
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said Thursday he will sit out from all team activities until the school starts meeting demands for campus changes sought by dozens of Longhorns athletes.
The demands made in early June include renaming several campus buildings currently named after former Texas officials with ties to the Confederacy and segregation, and a call to drop the school song “The Eyes of Texas.”
The athletes made the demands amid calls for racial justice following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.
Djokovic, wife test negative for coronavirus
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.
The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.
Both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive, the statement said.