New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has his first win in the NCAA transfer portal, with former Georgia Tech receiver Ahmarean Brown (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) announcing Thursday on social media he will transfer to the Gamecocks.
Brown is from Tampa, Florida, and he is graduate of Jefferson High School, the same school that produced former Gamecock quarterback Stephen Garcia.
Brown played two seasons at Tech coming on board when the new coaching staff there was hired. This past season he caught 11 passes for 183 yards and 1 touchdown. As a freshman in 2019, Brown caught 21 passes for 396 yards and tied Calvin Johnson for the most receiving touchdowns as a freshman with seven.
In two games in his career against Clemson, Brown had 2 catches for 30 yards.
At Jefferson High School, Brown caught 74 passes over his final two seasons for 1348 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite as a high school senior.
Brown used two years of eligibility at Tech, but of course, the 2020 season doesn’t count again him, some he’ll come to Columbia with three years to play if he so chooses. He is expected to enroll at USC in January and participate in spring practice and will be eligible to play in 2021.