The USC football team has added games against Auburn and Ole Miss to complete a 10-game Southeastern Conference schedule.
The Gamecocks will host Auburn and travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss. Dates for all games on South Carolina’s schedule are expected to be released in the next two weeks, the school’s release said.
South Carolina canceled non-conference games against Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Wofford and Clemson when the SEC announced it will play a 10-game conference schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m excited about adding two teams that are very familiar to me personally,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp. “We will travel to Oxford and have Auburn come to Columbia. I have great respect for both programs. They both have great coaching staffs.”
The Gamecocks have dropped 10 of their 12 previous matchups with Auburn, with another ending in a tie in a series that dates back to 1930. The Gamecocks’ lone win in the series was by a 16-14 score in 1933 when the game was played in Birmingham. The teams last met in 2014, a 42-35 Auburn win. Muschamp worked as Auburn’s defensive coordinator from 2006-07 and again in 2015 under current Tiger head coach Gus Malzahn.
South Carolina has had better success against Ole Miss, splitting 16 games evenly in a series that dates back to 1947. The Gamecocks have won the last three games in the series, including a wild 48-44 decision in Oxford in 2018, the last time the two teams met. The Gamecocks are 3-3 overall when playing at Ole Miss, winning both of their last two trips to Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are led by first-year head coach Lane Kiffin.