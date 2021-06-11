USC athletics ends year with $27M deficit
The South Carolina athletic department said it will end its academic year with a $27 million deficit because of fewer people at football games last season and the increased costs of testing and quarantining athletes and staffers due to COVID-19.
The department announced Friday that the university will assume paying for the lost revenue cost until athletics can return to self-supporting status in 2022-23. South Carolina had only about 20,000 people at football games last fall because of the coronavirus.
Athletics will begin paying back the university in 2024-25. South Carolina has plans for full capacity of 77,559 at Williams-Brice Stadium for football games this fall.
Bears sign Fields to 4-year deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract on Friday.
The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to take the Ohio State star with the No. 11 overall pick. They have him working with the second team for now behind veteran newcomer Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year contract in March, but the question is for how long.
Raptors’ Siakam has shoulder surgery
TORONTO — The shoulder injury that ended Toronto forward Pascal Siakam’s season early will likely force him to miss the start of next season as well.
The Raptors said Friday that Siakam had surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, with an anticipated recovery and rehabilitation time of five months.
That timetable, if precise, would mean Siakam can play again in early November — about two weeks after the NBA plans to open the 2021-22 season.
Report: Team has history of antisemitic language
DUXBURY, Mass. — An outside investigator has found that a Massachusetts high school football team that used antisemitic language during a game this season has been using similar language at practice for about a decade.
The investigator was hired in March in response to revelations that the Duxbury High School team used the word “Auschwitz” during onfield play calling during a game. The team also used the words “rabbi” and “dreidel.”
Duxbury schools Superintendent John Antonucci in a summary of the report released Thursday said the coaching staff likely was aware the team was using such language.
Kang takes lead in LPGA event
DALY CITY, Calif — Danielle Kang birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, the tour’s second straight event on the San Francisco Peninsula.
Coming off a 35th-place tie last week in the U.S. Women’s Open at nearby Olympic Club, Kang had a 7-under 137 total at Lake Merced for a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Leona Maguire and former Stanford player Lauren Kim.