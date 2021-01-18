The University of South Carolina women’s basketball program cemented A’ja Wilson’s legacy at the school Monday, unveiling a large statue of the 2018 graduate who led the Gamecocks to NCAA championship in 2017.
Wilson now plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. She was picked No. 1 overall in 2018 and has been a two-time All-Star and the 2020 league MVP.
A release from the University stated Wilson’s impact on the program “transcends being one of the greatest to wear the garnet and black.”
“To see this come together is simply surreal,” Wilson said in the University’s release. “This moment is bigger than me. This moment is for all those who have sacrificed for me to stand here today. This moment is for every girl who was told she wasn’t enough: wasn’t strong enough, wasn’t smart enough, was too short, too fat.
“It is truly a beautiful thing when someone believes in you. Thank you for taking a chance on this wide-eyed black girl. To every girl, especially every black girl, remember you can do anything that you put your mind to. Have faith. Work hard.”
At South Carolina, Wilson was named an All-American and the National Player of the Year. She averaged 22.6 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game and 3.2 blocks per game her senior year in 2017-18.
Wilson helped the Gamecocks to win three SEC regular season titles and four consecutive SEC tournaments.
Wilson said the importance of the University immortalizing her in bronze has particular resonance with her racial identity and family history.
“My grandmother, Hattie Rakes, grew up in this area four blocks from the Governor’s Mansion to be exact,” Wilson said through tears. “When she was a child, she couldn’t even walk on the grounds of the University of South Carolina. She would have to walk around the campus just to get to where she needed to go. If only she were here today to see that these same grounds she had to walk around, now is the same ground that houses a statue of her granddaughter.”
Wilson was born in Hopkins and attended high school at Heathwood Hall Episcopal, where she was the No. 1 recruit in the nation heading into college. She opted to stay home in committing to the Gamecocks.
The statue took about one year to complete, USC’s release said. The bronze figure is 8 1/2 feet high, and the arm reaching upward makes the whole statue 11 feet high. The granite base weights about 3,500 pounds and the figures weighs 950 pounds.