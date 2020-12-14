USC-Clemson men’s hoops game postponed
COLUMBIA — South Carolina men’s basketball has postponed its home game with No. 24 Clemson on Saturday night due to continuing COVID-19 issues.
The school had paused basketball activities last Tuesday and canceled its home game with Wofford scheduled for last Thursday. At the time, Gamecocks coach Frank Martin had hoped his team could resume practices on Dec. 17 and play the rivalry game with Clemson.
South Carolina held open rescheduling the annual contest with the Tigers. South Carolina’s next scheduled game is at home against South Carolina State on Dec. 23.
NCAA to host women’s tourney at one site
UConn coach Geno Auriemma wasn’t surprised that the NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be played in one geographical area.
The NCAA announced Monday that San Antonio is the likely host site for the 64-team tournament next March. The move was made to help mitigate risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will also be played in a single area — most likely Indianapolis.
San Antonio was already the site of the 2021 Final Four. The NCAA has begun talks with the city on hosting the whole thing and the organization hopes to have plans finalized by the end of January at the latest.
Washington pulls out of Pac-12 title game
SEATTLE — Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead.
Washington (3-1) announced Monday it is withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.
ACC hires Phillips as new commissioner
The Atlantic Coast Conference hired Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips on Monday to be the league’s next commissioner, replacing the retiring John Swofford.
Phillips has been Northwestern’s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through success in competition and growth in facilities. During his tenure the Wildcats have been to nine bowl games and won Big Ten division titles in football; the men’s basketball team made its first NCAA tournament appearance; and women’s lacrosse won three national titles.