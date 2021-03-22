Alabama football head coach Nick Saban flexed his considerable recruiting muscles in the state of South Carolina on Thursday. For the 2021 class, Saban signed Rock Hill tight end Robbie Ouzts and is now going after the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Greer tight end, Jaleel Skinner.
Saban and Skinner held a Zoom call last week where Saban offered the tight end a scholarship.
“This one was special. This one was different,” Skinner said. “This is the first time I’ve had a head coach offer me himself. [Coach Saban and I] had a great conversation. It was great getting to actually talk to him and I really want to meet him in person. He showed me some of the notes he wrote down on me as a player, a lot of my strengths and my few weaknesses I have. He was telling me a lot about how they operate down there. I was really excited to get it. It really put a real big smile on my face just hearing it from him.”
Skinner is a wide receiver trapped inside a tight end’s body, but schools are telling him he can be used at both positions, flexed out as a tight end or split out like a receiver. Skinner said that Saban compared him to one of his all-time greats at the position, OJ Howard.
“He said that he liked that I’m a very versatile guy,” Skinner said. “I can play inside and outside. I’m a bigger, faster guy and they like those type of guys with their offense.”
Clemson also remains a major factor with Skinner. Skinner said he and the Tigers tight end coach Tony Elliott are communicating a lot via Zoom calls.
“It’s great talking to those guys, too. You can’t forget them,” Skinner said. “We’re just talking and getting a little more in depth on the program and some on the academics and other stuff at the campus.”
The same cannot be said for Skinner and cross-town rival USC as the Gamecocks have moved on to other tight end targets.
“Unfortunately, me and South Carolina, we really don’t talk as much since they have a new coaching staff,” Skinner said. “It’s OK, though, it’s not like how it was with the old coaching staff. I’ve heard from them but I don’t talk them every day like I am with some other colleges.”
Skinner previously indicated a lean to Florida among his top schools, but right now he doesn’t feel that close to any one program.
“I’m not saying that they are not my favorite, I’m just saying that right now I’m just open,” Skinner said. “I’m not saying I have a leading school right now. It’s open to everybody and I’m just enjoying the process. I just want to get out and visit before I make any decisions.”
Skinner said Arizona State, Texas, Oklahoma and Florida are some of the other schools that are on him the strongest at this point. He plans to go to some spring games and he said Florida likely will be one of those. He also has listed Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State, Oregon and LSU as among his favorites.
South Carolina's secondary coach Torrian Gray has become a major player for cornerback Kyron Chambers. Gray offered the 6-foot, 195 pound cornerback from Dallas, Texas earlier this month and since then he and his defensive staff have been on him hard. That has put the Gamecocks in a position of prominence with Chambers who is planning to make a visit in the next two to three months.
“I really like South Carolina,” Chambers said. “I like their culture and I’m getting to know about South Carolina. I’m waiting until the restrictions are up so I can visit. I like it so far. Everything is going good and as of right now they are a top one with me. My top-five basically is South Carolina, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Cal and Arizona.”
Gray has not yet done a virtual visit with the Gamecocks but that will come at some point. He has done several Facetime calls with Gray. From those, Chambers has gotten a clear read on what the Gamecock coach thinks of him as a player.
“He likes my physicality, the way I can run, the way I show my expression in my style of play in my film,” Chambers said. “He feels I can play all three positions physically and mentally. We’ve been talking more about technique and he’s seen that I can run also. That’s one thing he loves about me. He just loves everything about me, him and his whole coaching staff. He said I was a great football player.”
Chambers has used this time in recruiting to vet out Gray and the rest of the South Carolina coaching staff. Chambers said that he sees a coach who he could play for and someone who would consider to be more than just a coach.
“One thing that stood out was me actually talking to him about football,” Chambers said. “He talked to me about the experience he had coaching in the [NFL] and everything he did in college. He’s just done a lot of things that I’m actually looking for. I’m looking for a school with a coach like him, a coach that’s going to be over me, a mentor, like a father but as a coach, he’s real. He’s kind of similar to the coach I have now. I know that he’ll look out for me in the long run in college.”
Chambers said he’s looking forward to his first conversation with head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White. He’s also working on taking an in-person visit with USC once the dead period is lifted. Some of his other offers are Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Washington State, Cincinnati, San Diego State, Liberty, Houston, SMU and Syracuse. Chambers is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the #45 cornerback nationally in the 2022 class. Last season with South Oak Cliff high school, he had over 40 tackles with three interceptions.