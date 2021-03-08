COLUMBIA — The South Carolina baseball team (10-0) allowed just two hits in a 1-0 shutout win against Mercer on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep at Founders Park.
The trio of Julian Bosnic, Jack Mahoney and Brett Kerry combined to strike out 16 batters.
In Saturday’s game, the quartet of Brannon Jordan, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders and Kerry combined for a shutout and the Gamecocks scored three runs in the first inning on its way to a 4-0 win.
Cambridge players make all-region
Three Cambridge Academy girls basketball players made the all-region team: Lindsey Lee, Jillian Mapes and Alex Cockrell. Lee also made the North/South All-Star Game.
Lander golf to host Bearcat Classic
The 20th-ranked Lander men’s golf team will host the Bearcat Classic today and Tuesday at the Greenwood Country Club.
Flagler takes series from Lander
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 22nd-ranked Lander baseball team split a doubleheader Sunday with Flagler, losing 8-7 in the first game while winning 15-4 in the second. In the second game, the Bearcats got a pair of grand slams from Tyler Prell and Bo Richey, and Richey hit another homer later in the game.
Lander fell 6-5 to Flagler on Saturday. Roury Glanton paced Lander with a single and a double.
Lander softball gets split with Walsh
The Lander softball team used four home runs in the first game of its doubleheader against Walsh to earn a split with the Cavaliers, winning 7-2 and falling 8-3 at Doug Spears Field. Morgan Watson had two homers, and Haven Pesce and Logan Coward each had one for Lander.
LU men’s lacrosse beats Lees-McRae
BANNER ELK, N.C. — The Lander men’s lacrosse team erased a six-goal deficit by scoring 11 goals in the second half to defeat Lees-McRae 15-12 on Saturday. Nolan Oakey scored five goals to pace Lander. Carson Theriault and Drew Wilson each had two assists.
Anglers from Lander, Erskine fare well
Lander and Erskine anglers competed this past weekend in the Bassmaster College Series at Lake Hartwell, with several teams finishing in the top 100. The Lander team of Britt Myers and Tyler Anderson finished in 12th place, while the team of Chandler Ellis and Parker Lambert finished in 29th.
Erskine’s Collin Sutherland and Aiden Free were 32nd, and Jack Hunt and Hunter White were 35th. Lander’s Colin Slentz and Evan Slentz came in 51st, and Kaleb Brown and Caleb Sheldon placed 78th. Lander’s Whit Edmonds and Bobby Long came in 85th, while Weston Bison and Tommy Teaster finished 97th.
Kyle Larson returns to victory lane
LAS VEGAS — On Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson raced to his first NASCAR victory since he was reinstated from a nearly yearlong suspension. He ran just the first four races last season, then lost his job for using a racial slur while playing a video game early in the pandemic.
USC women’s hoops downs Tennessee
GREENVILLE — Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 South Carolina rolled past No. 14 Tennessee 67-52 Saturday in the SEC Tournament.
LU women’s rugby wins one of three
The Lander women’s rugby team opened its season with three matches against Clemson Saturday at New Res Field. The Bearcats won the second of three contests to move to 1-2.
Clemson gets win on Senior Day
CLEMSON — Outscoring Pittsburgh 39-26 in the second half, Clemson pulled away from the Panthers on Senior Day at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers closed out the regular season with a 77-62 victory on Saturday, wrapping up an 11-1 showing in home games this season. Clemson’s 10-6 record in conference play marks the Tigers’ best ACC winning percentage since the 2007-08 season.
Kentucky routs USC men’s hoops
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston Jr. both set career bests with six 3-pointers apiece and Kentucky beat South Carolina 92-64 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
Notre Dame tops Clemson baseball
CLEMSON — Carter Putz’s two-run double broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning and lifted Notre Dame to a 3-2 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday. The Tigers dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in ACC play.
Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series race
LAS VEGAS — AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
It’s a hit party for Braves in win
Nine different Braves had hits Sunday as Atlanta defeated Boston 5-4 in a spring training game.
Ernst earns victory at LPGA Tour event
OCALA, Fla. — Austin Ernst won the Drive On Championship on Sunday for her third LPGA Tour title, pulling away to beat fellow former NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho by five strokes at Golden Ocala.
DeChambeau captures PGA event victory
ORLANDO, Fla. — The long ball helped Bryson DeChambeau outlast Lee Westwood on Sunday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, only the key shots were as much with his putter as his driver.
DeChambeau holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the front nine and a 50-foot par putt early on the back nine. He closed it out with a nervy 5-foot par putt for a 1-under 71 and a one-shot victory over the 47-year-old Westwood.