USC baseball shuts out Charleston Southern
COLUMBIA — South Carolina used a grand slam from Josiah Sightler, three hits from David Mendham and five strong innings on the mound from Jack Mahoney in a 9-0 win over Charleston Southern Tuesday night at Founders Park.
Mahoney struck out seven in five innings of work as five pitchers combined on the shutout for the Gamecocks.
College of Charleston dominates Clemson
CLEMSON – College of Charleston broke open a close game with four runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 13-6 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Cougars improved to 13-14, while the Tigers dropped to 15-14.
Jordan Carr (2-3) earned the win in relief, as he allowed four hits, one run and one walk with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings pitched. William Privette gave up five hits, one run and no walks with six strikeouts in an effective start. Clemson starter Ty Olenchuk (1-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded four runs on five hits in four innings pitched.
Clemson women’s hoops adds SEMO transfer
CLEMSON – Clemson women’s basketball has announced the addition of LaTrese Saine, a graduate transfer from Southeast Missouri State, to its 2021 class.
A 6-foot-4 guard from West Memphis, Arkansas, Saine spent the last five seasons at SEMO, where she appeared in 101 games. She received a medical redshirt following her freshman year, allowing her to play the next four for the Redhawks.
Nuggets’ Murray suffers torn ACL
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.
Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night. He drove the lane, tried to elevate off his left foot and fell to the ground, instantly grabbing his knee in pain.
Creighton’s Zegarowski enters NBA draft
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski announced Tuesday he is leaving Creighton and declaring for the NBA draft, the biggest name in an exodus that started after the Bluejays’ run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Paxton to have surgery on elbow
BALTIMORE — Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton will undergo season-ending surgery, manager Scott Servais said Tuesday.