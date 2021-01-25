USC baseball picked 18th in preseason poll
The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 18 in Baseball America’s preseason top-25 poll, announced this morning (Monday, Jan. 25). The Gamecocks are now ranked in three preseason polls (No. 18 in D1Baseball; No. 21 in Collegiate Baseball).
USC is coming off a 12-4 record in a Covid-shortened 2020 season.
Martavis Bryant signs with CFL team
Calhoun Falls native Martavis Bryant, the former Steelers and Raiders wide receiver suspended multiple times by the NFL for substance abuse violations, signed with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.
The ex-Clemson star drew an indefinite suspension in 2018 while with Oakland. He has not played in the league since.
Budweiser won’t run Super Bowl LV ads
NEW YORK — For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant isn’t advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.
Anheuser-Busch still has four minutes of advertising during the game for its other brands including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.
Cactus League asks MLB to delay spring training
The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training because of coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report.
The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press.