USC athletes post best GPA in school history
The University of South Carolina Athletics Department concluded the Spring 2020 semester with a departmental grade point average (GPA) of 3.700, it was announced today. It marks the department's highest GPA in history and the 27th-consecutive semester with a departmental GPA above 3.0. For the first time in history, all 18 teams earned a GPA of 3.0 or better during the spring semester.
Beach volleyball (3.947) earned the highest team GPA, while women's golf (3.913) earned the second-highest team mark within the department.
Seventeen teams earned their highest GPA to date including: baseball (3.399), men's basketball (3.349), women's basketball (3.664), equestrian (3.786), football (3.614), men's golf (3.670), women's golf (3.913), men's soccer (3.723), women's soccer (3.867), softball (3.758), men's swimming & diving (3.676), women's swimming & diving (3.898), men's tennis (3.807), men's track & field (3.474), women's track & field/cross country (3.807), beach volleyball (3.947) and volleyball (3.731). Additionally, women's tennis (3.830) earned its second-highest team GPA on record.
NCAA encourages day off on Election Day
The NCAA is encouraging its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day.
In response to nationwide protests of police brutality and racial injustice, Georgia Tech announced earlier this week it was giving nine fall sports teams a day off from athletic activities on Nov. 3 so athletes can vote in person. UCLA followed with a similar announcement.
At other schools, coaches and players have organized team-wide voter registration efforts, marches and rallies.