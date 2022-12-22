Right before hundreds of high school seniors could put pen to paper on the first National Signing Day of the 2023 recruiting cycle, South Carolina and Clemson added a couple of key commitments for their incoming classes.

Wagener-Salley defensive tackle Elijah Davis (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) had been eying going to USC since his junior season in high school. He had to delay things while he finished his two years at East Mississippi JC, but the dream of playing for the Gamecocks has indeed come true.

Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.

