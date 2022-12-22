Right before hundreds of high school seniors could put pen to paper on the first National Signing Day of the 2023 recruiting cycle, South Carolina and Clemson added a couple of key commitments for their incoming classes.
Wagener-Salley defensive tackle Elijah Davis (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) had been eying going to USC since his junior season in high school. He had to delay things while he finished his two years at East Mississippi JC, but the dream of playing for the Gamecocks has indeed come true.
Davis announced a commitment to the Gamecocks, over offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Alabama and Ole Miss, and will join the program in January after playing a second season in Scooba, Mississippi.
Davis was first offered by USC in his junior season of 2019 when Will Muschamp was the head coach. Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey picked back up on the recruiting for the Gamecocks when they arrived on the scene in December of 2020.
“He (Lindsay) said my play style is very good, and I’ve picked up on a lot of things I was slack on in high school. They like that about me.” Davis said earlier this year.
This season Davis recorded 35 total tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
Along with adding the former Wagener-Salley product, the Gamecocks chopped down a big piece of its offensive line by reeling back in “Big Tree.”
Former commitment 6-foot-5, 296-pound Oluwatosin Babalade, of Hyattsville, Maryland, announced on his social media Tuesday night that he is sticking with his initial commitment to the Gamecocks.
“It was really about the family part,” Babalade said when he first committed to the Gamecocks in August. “There’s a lot of schools that have the family part, but I felt it in the room with them. I just felt it the whole time. And the players, I just had whole conversations with them, and it was great.”
Babalade decommitted from USC earlier this month, stating that he needed more time to think about things. He is the fourth offensive linemen in the Gamecocks 2023 class.
The Gamecocks will be losing four tight ends from this year’s team but have been working to fill that hole, bringing in Arkansas transfer Trey Knox and Cypress, Texas native Reid Mikeska.
Mikeska, a former Clemson and Miami commit, also had interest from Alabama, Texas Tech, LSU, Miami, Florida, Michigan State, North Carolina, Baylor, Auburn and Tennessee.
“It was amazing. A big fan of South Carolina, all the coaches there and all that,” Mikeska said after the visit. “I think that was the best game I’ve ever been to in my life to be completely honest. Everybody stormed the field. That was pretty cool.”
Knox has ties to USC thru receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. Both were with him during his time at Arkansas, and he when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month, USC was thought of as a likely destination.
Knox was a highly regarded receiver coming out of high school who grew into a tight end with the Razorbacks. He played in 45 games over 4 seasons in Fayetteville, starting 29, and totaled 81 catches for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns. His career long reception is 49 yards and that came during his freshman season.
Knox only played against the Gamecocks once in his career, and that was this season. He caught 1 pass for 5 yards in the win.
The last holdout for Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, not counting any possible transfers, decided to join the fold Wednesday morning when Roanoke, Alabama running back Jamarius Haynes (6-foot, 180 pounds announced for and signed with the Tigers. He joins Jarvis Green as the two running backs taken by position coach CJ Spiller in this class.
Haynes had huge numbers this season rushing for 1,892 yards and 27 touchdowns. He had one game in September in which he rushed for 476 yards.
Despite those number, Haynes was not heavily recruited. Clemson was his first major offer. Washington State also later offered, and Georgia Tech came on board at the very end.
“I loved it,” Haynes said after the visit. “The fans are good. Everybody treated me right, and the coaches are very family oriented. It meant a lot to me to know that they run the ball.”
Haynes becomes the 26th and final high school recruit expected to be signed for this Clemson class.
Clemson signed 26 high school seniors on Wednesday, while USC added 20 seniors.
Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.