The Greenwood High School softball team advanced to the Upper State round of the Class 4A playoffs for the first time, shutting out defending state champion Lugoff-Elgin 4-0 in the second and decisive game of the District 1 finals on Wednesday night.
"I think that's the first district (championship) in softball that we've ever won at Greenwood, so I'm extremely proud of my girls," Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. "We started a seventh-grader, an eighth-grader, three freshmen and two sophomores, so we're very young. That experience — the opportunity to win a game like that — just builds for the future. It's fantastic."
The Demons won the first game 11-1 in six innings. It was in that game that Gates made a strategic decision to pull starting pitcher Aubrey Holland from the mound after 4 1/3 innings to save her for the second game.
"The first game, we didn't start off very well and got ourselves into a hole," Gates said. "The question was how long were we going to go with Aubrey. I felt like, as long as we were in it, I was going to keep her in there, but it got the point where we, as a coaching staff, decided that was the time to make that decision. It was a strategic decision. All strategic."
Holland, who gave up four runs on eight hits in the first game, was brilliant in the second — going the distance, while allowing just five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. She backed up her performance at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
"She's always hit the ball well," Gates said. "She's our No. 4 hitter. When you're cleanup, you always have faith in that. The top half of our lineup has done well all year long."
Holland got help on defense. Shortstop Callie Davis made two leaping catches in the second game, and left fielder K.D. Helms made a diving grab in the outfield.
"Davis is just a heckuva athlete," Gates said. "She gets mistaken for being a big girl and not being able to move, but she did really well. Then K.D., she started our year at shortstop, but we moved her to the outfield because she had experience in the outfield, and we needed to shore up that area. Ever since she's been there, she's done a great job."
Helms went 2-for-4 in the second game. Reese Bundrick and Kamryn Williams each had RBIs on sacrifices, and Zoey Montgomery and Amiya Young each had hits.
In the first game, Greenwood (15-4) managed just three hits, one each from Montgomery, Helms and Bundrick. Reese Pickett and Aubre Moore both went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to pace the Demons (20-10).
Greenwood will host Catawba Ridge on Friday night in the opening round of the Upper State playoffs. Catawba Ridge beat Westside 9-1 in the District 3 finals.
"I know they're good," Gates said of Catawba Ridge. "The good news is they have to come here."