Friday was the first time Emerald sophomore Key Holloway played in a varsity game, but it didn't show.

Behind his running ability, Emerald marched down the field on its first drive of the year, capped off with an A.J. Anderson touchdown. Moments later, Holloway had his first touchdown, launching a pass to Jordan Greene, who broke a tackle for a 66-yard touchdown. 

