Friday was the first time Emerald sophomore Key Holloway played in a varsity game, but it didn't show.
Behind his running ability, Emerald marched down the field on its first drive of the year, capped off with an A.J. Anderson touchdown. Moments later, Holloway had his first touchdown, launching a pass to Jordan Greene, who broke a tackle for a 66-yard touchdown.
"I was nervous, but I know the line that I have and the teammates that I have, they helped me through whatever I needed to get through," Holloway said. "The first couple plays, I was nervous, but once you start having fun, it (worked) out."
Overall, Holloway finished with 177 yards through the air and 83 on the ground for a total of 260 total yards, which earned him the Week 0 Index-Journal Player of the Week.
"Key Holloway gave us an opportunity to be successful," Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. "He's prepared extremely hard. His coaches have worked him, and he's been like a sponge. He threw the ball extremely well, and we knew what he could do with his feet. As he continues to evolve into a quarterback, it's going to be a fun little journey to watch."
Originally, Holloway wasn't a quarterback, but when Emerald decided to move from the flex into the spread, Dubose needed a quarterback. He turned to one of the best athletes on the team.
There was a lengthy learning process throughout the spring and summer, learning the speed of play and the finer points of passing during 7-on-7s. Early in the process, he struggled to throw the ball deep, forcing receivers to cut routes short to wait for the ball.
On Friday, Holloway was slinging the ball around Wilson-Campbell Stadium, most notably the first-quarter pass to Greene.
"During 7-on-7s that we used to have, I couldn't even throw it past them," Holloway said. "When I threw it, I looked up and saw Jordan come down with it. I was just shocked. I wanted to hug him. I was proud of him and proud of the linemen."
The Vikings showed how explosive their offense could be behind Holloway, putting up more than 250 yards of offense in the first half against Ninety Six. The sophomore accounted for roughly 200 yards himself in the half.
"I think he really only had two bad balls throwing it. He managed the game so well, and he doesn't get rattled," Dubose said. "He has a low blood pressure. At that position, I think that's vital. It showed at times when his first option wasn't there, he would move a little bit and someone would pop open. He would see it and get them the ball. He's just progressed extremely well."
