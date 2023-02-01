imagejpeg_0 (1).jpg
Abbeville senior Ty Cade poses after signing his national letter of intent with Limestone. Pictured from left are Jason Cade, Ty Cade and Jennifer Erwin. Second row from left are Gabe Cade and Chuck Erwin.

ABBEVILLE — Ty Cade has been terrorizing 2A since he put on an Abbeville uniform. He’s been an All-State performer, All-Lakelands performer and was selected to play in the North-South game.

Now, Cade is heading to Gaffney, as he signed with Limestone on Wednesday.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

