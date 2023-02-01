Abbeville senior Ty Cade poses after signing his national letter of intent with Limestone. Pictured from left are Jason Cade, Ty Cade and Jennifer Erwin. Second row from left are Gabe Cade and Chuck Erwin.
ABBEVILLE — Ty Cade has been terrorizing 2A since he put on an Abbeville uniform. He’s been an All-State performer, All-Lakelands performer and was selected to play in the North-South game.
Now, Cade is heading to Gaffney, as he signed with Limestone on Wednesday.
“It means a lot because I never really had anything,” Cade said. “I get to play at a big college, it’s a great feeling.”
Cade started at middle linebacker for Abbeville for the past three years. This past year, he finished the regular season with 55 total tackles, five of which were for a loss and a forced fumble. He only played in all four quarters of three of the Panthers’ 10 regular season games.
“You really see Ty’s savvy, eating, drinking and sleeping football 24/7, there’s no telling how good he can be,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said.
Cade is one of three Panthers joining Limestone for this recruiting cycle and is one of four from the Lakelands that signed on National Signing Day with the Saints.
“I think it’s going to be a good time,” Cade said. “We have a lot of good athletes.”
