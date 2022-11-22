There’s no doubt about it, Ninety Six’s Ethan Gardner is a team player.
Although he was invited to Monday’s All-Lakelands banquet, the senior elected to travel with the basketball team for a scrimmage at Dorman.
Decisions and leadership like that are reasons why Gardner earned the Carroll Sexton Sportsmanship Award. Alongside Gardner, fellow teammate Aubrie Middleton was selected to earn the Index-Journal Academic Award for her excellence in the classroom and on the field.
“It’s always great having our players get recognized,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “I love it for our kids, I love it for our program.”
Gardner was a four-year starter for Ninety Six, playing defensive back and wide receiver for the Wildcats. Along with juking corners and making tackles on defensive, Gardner also had another battle on the sideline — Type I diabetes.
Although Gardner missed some playing time when his blood sugar levels were abnormal, the captain was still a key contributor for his team.
The senior had 19 catches for 148 yards as a wide receiver. On defense, Gardner totaled 22 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and an interception.
“He’s a great sportsman, he’s a great leader, he’s a great team player,” Owings said. “He’s a true definition of a team player that’s been through a lot.”
Middleton, another captain for the Wildcats, was also a key player this season. Joining the team her junior year, Middleton handled Ninety Six’s kicking duties the past two seasons where she has shined.
In 2022, the senior kicker made 25 of her 31 extra-point attempts and kicked off all season, but one of the more impressive things about Middleton’s résumé is her classwork. She is No. 1 in her class at Ninety Six High School with a 5.323 GPA.
Along with playing football and having an outstanding GPA, Middleton also plays basketball and soccer for the Wildcats, a challenge to say the least.
“It’s very difficult, very,” Middleton said. “I’ve had to miss a (basketball) scrimmage tonight to come here, so it’s a big balancing act.”
Other than their success on the field, the two co-captains have a lot in common in terms of their leadership, which will help them when their times as a Wildcat are finished.
“Both of them have great grades, obviously Aubrie’s No. 1 in her class and Ethan’s grades are really, really good,” Owings said. “Their work ethic, they both made all 27 workouts this summer, didn’t miss a single one, that’s why they were captains,
“I’m excited to see what they do. They’re going to be successful with whatever they choose to do.”
