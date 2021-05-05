Lander women’s golf earns PBC award
The Lander women’s golf team earned the Peach Belt Sportsmanship Award, the league office announced Wednesday.
The program presents an award following each championship season to the team in that sport that best exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship and generally conducts themselves with a high degree of integrity, character and class. The team award is selected by other teams who compete in that sport.
Lander has won the award for women’s golf for the second straight season after sharing the honor with Flagler in 2019.
Two-run seventh propels USC over UNF
The University of South Carolina baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 7-6 win over North Florida Wednesday afternoon at Founders Park.
With one out in the seventh, Wes Clarke reached on an infield single. He moved to second on Andrew Eyster’s single to center. With two away, Connor Cino reached on a catcher’s interference to load the bases. George Callil then connected with a two-run single to center to give the Gamecocks the 7-6 lead.
Jacksonville fires 4 longtime execs
The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired four longtime scouting executives, including two who had been with the team more than two decades, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person said the Jaguars parted with Chris Driggers, Andy Dengler, Mark Ellenz and Paul Roell following the NFL draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves were not publicly announced.
Driggers, Dengler, Ellenz and Roell had been with the Jags a combined 66 seasons. Each of them was either hired or promoted by former general manager Dave Caldwell, who was fired in November.
Cowboys cut Woods after drafting 2 DTs
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on Wednesday, less than a week after drafting two potential replacements for a starter from each of the past three seasons.
Woods had signed a non-guaranteed $2.1 million contract as a restricted free agent last month, so his release won’t cost anything against the salary cap.
Means throws no-hitter; Orioles beat Mariners
SEATTLE — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Wednesday.