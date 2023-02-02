NINETY SIX — Ninety Six had a football player and a volleyball player sign national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.

Nazier Jones, AllenNazier Jones wanted to find a college that felt like home but also wasn’t too far away from his family in Ninety Six. He found that in Allen University

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags