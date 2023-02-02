Ninety Six volleyball player Aniyah Louden, left, and football player Nazier Jones signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to play collegiately. Louden is headed to Columbia University, while Jones is headed to Allen University.
Ninety Six volleyball player Aniyah Louden, left, and football player Nazier Jones signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to play collegiately. Louden is headed to Columbia University, while Jones is headed to Allen University.
NINETY SIX — Ninety Six had a football player and a volleyball player sign national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.
Nazier Jones, AllenNazier Jones wanted to find a college that felt like home but also wasn’t too far away from his family in Ninety Six. He found that in Allen University
“I just love the environment,” Jones said about Allen. “They really made me feel like I’m at home. And I wanted to stay close to home and my family.”
The Wildcat linebacker signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday.
This past season, Jones had 65 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He was one of five Wildcats named honorable mention All-State in Class 2A.
Jones captured Greenwood Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Week honors after his Week 8 performance against Liberty in which he racked up 15 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Jones was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 30 in Tampa, Florida.
He said he thinks he will fit in well at Allen.
“Ninety Six and Allen run the same scheme defensively,” Jones said. “I felt like this was the best choice because I felt like I was at home.”
Jones said he first realized in the summer of 2022 that he had a chance to play collegiately.
“I was at my 7-on-7 tournaments, and people were like, ‘Yeah, you are going to play at the next level.’ I’m here today. I guess the dream came true.”
Aniya Louden, ColumbiaAniya Louden used to watch her sister, Alexis, excel as the first libero in Ninety Six volleyball history. Her other sister, Asya, signed to play as an outside hitter at Spartanburg Methodist.
Aniyah’s original plan was to follow Alexis’ lead by playing libero at Ninety Six, but that path changed when she started playing rec ball. She decided she wasn’t tall enough to be a hitter, so she chose to become a setter.
It was in rec league where Aniya, whose mother was her coach, learned the skills that have led her to pursuing her dream of playing collegiately.
Aniya signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to play at Columbia University, where she said she fell in love with the school after touring it.
“I really love the people there, and the campus is really pretty,” Louden said. “I met the coach, and she’s really nice and wants to help me out. I think I’ll do really good there.”
This past season, the Wildcat senior had 348 assists, 55 digs, 31 kills and 39 aces for the Wildcats. She’s ready to pay her dues as a freshman at Columbia.
“I know it’s going to be hard at first, being a setter, because that’s the quarterback of the team,” Aniya said. “You’ve got to have some leadership skills. I feel like I’ll make a good fit.”
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.