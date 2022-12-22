CLINTON — Saluda’s trip to Clinton was a bit uncharacteristic for its girls basketball team Thursday night.
The Lady Tigers gave up lots of turnovers, the high-scoring Jessica Means was limited to just four points and they simply had trouble scoring in the first half.
In its 49-34 loss to the Lady Red Devils, Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder’s explanation was simple: They’re just teenagers on Christmas break.
“We were playing very lackadaisical, making lazy passes, just not executing the way we needed to. That hurt us,” Wilder said. “Their man-to-man defense, we’re not used to a lot of man-to-man, most teams play in the zone, so that was a little bit different style of play.”
After jumping out to a 6-5 lead early in the first quarter, the wheels quickly fell off for Saluda. Clinton ended the quarter on a 9-0 run, which turned into a 19-2 spurt that ended midway through the second quarter.
The Lady Red Devils took advantage of many Saluda turnovers, notably Bryanna Belton, who scored a team-high 14 points, 11 of which came in the opening half.
The Saluda offense couldn’t find much more steam after its promising start, scoring just five in the second quarter.
However, the fourth played out much differently for the Lady Tigers.
After matching Clinton point-for-point in the third, Saluda inched its way back into the game with 3 1/2 minutes down by 10.
“The biggest thing is you gotta make one stop at a time and make one play at a time,” Wilder said. “That’s what we pretty much talked about at the half is ‘Have a little bit of pride in what we’re doing and execute on offense and not stand around on defense.’”
Unfortunately for Saluda, the Lady Red Devils woke back up in a flash, ending the game on a 7-2 run.
Despite the loss, one of the brighter spots of the second half for the Lady Tigers was Kaylen Nick. After getting off to a slow start with just four points in the first half, the junior forward ultimately posted a team-high 17 points.
“I think she was a lot more visible in the second half,” Wilder said. “She’s one of our leaders and we expect big things from her, so it always helps us when she steps up.”
As some teams across the Lakelands enter an extended break, it provides them valuable time to gear up for a much more important part of the season.
And after a game against a good Clinton team that took advantage of some Saluda holes that need to be patched, Wilder’s team is no exception.
“This was a good matchup for us going into the break, this is something that we needed going into a break with practices to kinda expose things that we really need to work on,” Wilder said. “Good experience and good competition.”
