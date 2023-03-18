Eastern Wild Turkey
A wild tom turkey spreads his tail and puffs out his feathers as he approaches a hen in a field in Zelienople, Pa., on Saturday, May 2, 2015, the first day of Pennsylvania’s Spring Gobbler hunting season. The season lasts through May 30 and only birds with beards are permitted to be harvested.

As March stretches into April, the weather starts to change, signaling the start of spring. But the change also signifies a different season — turkey hunting season.

Turkey hunting season begins on April 1 in the Lakelands area of the state, roughly two weeks after it starts in the southern coastline section of South Carolina.

