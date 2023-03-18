A wild tom turkey spreads his tail and puffs out his feathers as he approaches a hen in a field in Zelienople, Pa., on Saturday, May 2, 2015, the first day of Pennsylvania’s Spring Gobbler hunting season. The season lasts through May 30 and only birds with beards are permitted to be harvested.
As March stretches into April, the weather starts to change, signaling the start of spring. But the change also signifies a different season — turkey hunting season.
Turkey hunting season begins on April 1 in the Lakelands area of the state, roughly two weeks after it starts in the southern coastline section of South Carolina.
While turkey hunting has become a normal part of living in the Southeast, the decline in birds has been something that most hunters and DNR workers have noticed.
The turkey population began to dip 15 years ago, which has now been coined the Southeast Turkey Decline by the DNR.
“Our harvest in the last 15 years has come down substantially,” DNR Turkey Project Supervisor Charles Ruth said. “This is not just South Carolina, this is going on throughout the region. We’re trying to figure some things out on why productivity — nesting, brooding and survival of poults — has decreased. That’s what is changing that population trajectory, and that ultimately affects your harvest.
“A lot of it has to do with timing of weather events. Generally, our harvest has declined because we simply don’t have as many turkeys. That’s the bottom line.”
In 2021, 747 turkeys were reportedly harvested in the Lakelands. Nearly half (331) were reported in Abbeville county. A year later, Abbeville produced 210 turkeys. Overall 808 were reported to the DNR in 2022 from the Lakelands. McCormick had the biggest county jump going from 134 in 2021 to 300 in 2022.
Ruth said the decline in the birds’ population is related to three main factors — habitat change, predation and timing of the season.
The habitat relates back to the understory vegetation, which Ruth said the state is lacking in at this point in time. A majority of timber stands are 15 years or older and don’t provide as much coverage for nesting.
Predators are raccoons, opossums, snakes and crows among others. However, Ruth said coyotes are not a factor in turkey predation.
While the first two problems are definitely reasons for the drop in the turkey population, one of the biggest reasons is most likely the time of the season.
Turkey hunting begins statewide on April 1, but most hens don’t start laying their eggs until April 9.
“We’re hunting these birds the same time they’re trying to breed,” Ruth said. “The average hen in the southern part of the state did not initiate her nest until April 9. That makes you wonder, we’re hunting birds 10 days prior that in (the Lakelands) part of the state and more than two weeks prior to that in the coastal area.
“I think a lot of the big brains in turkey research are looking at the possibility that there is some type of disruption or the early excessive harvest of gobblers. This is not solid, but they are things that we are looking at maybe playing a role.”
There was an attempt to push the start of the turkey season back to April 10, but that was quickly shut down in legislation.
Since the delayed start was shut down, DNR has been conducting a study in the Savannah River Site, which is an unhunted area of the state. The purpose of the study is to find the natural nesting baseline. It’ll be three or four years before the study is complete.
“If our population trajectory doesn’t improve, we’re probably going to revisit this issue,” Ruth said. “Most turkey hunters know we don’t have the birds we did 20 years ago. It’s not just in South Carolina, it’s across the board in the Southeast. People don’t need to feel alone because a lot of people are dealing with this.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.