Lander softball blasts Converse College
The Lander softball team plated 20 runs on 20 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Converse on Tuesday at Doug Spears Field.
Lander got a pinch-hit grand slam from Madison Ackerman to make it 11-0 in the first game.
Reagan More (1-0) earned a win in her Bearcat debut, striking out six and walking one while allowing just one hit in three innings.
Lander won the second game 9-1. In the second game, Converse tied the game in the top of the fourth, but Lander exploded in the bottom of the inning. Liz Gollin (3-2) worked four innings to get the win, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
LU women’s hoops set to open tourney
The No. 2-ranked and top-seeded Lander women’s basketball team begins its quest for a sixth Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship at 5:30 p.m. today against fourth-seeded Georgia Southwestern in the semifinals of the PBC Tournament in Finis Horne Arena.
Lander women’s golf finishes in 6th place
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Lander women’s golf team finished in sixth place in the Low Tide Invitational. Lander shot 83-over-par as a team through the two-day tournament.
Junior Hannah Stephenson led the Bearcats with a 9-over-par performance, as she tied for ninth place. Freshman Ella Nilsson finished tied for 30th place after shooting 21-over-par, sophomore Chloe Hiott finished in 35th place after shooing 24-over-par, junior Caroline Hardee finished tied foace r 59th plafter shooting 32-over-par and freshman Caitlyn Cash finished tied for 69th place after shooting 38-over-par.
Erskine’s Cain earns weekly honor
Erskine’s Shi Cain was named Conference Carolinas softball player of the week. Cain hit .625 last week. She had six RBIs and scored one run.
Cain also slugged 1.000 on the week and owned an on-base percentage of .769. This is Erskine softball’s second weekly award. Hannah Houge previously won pitcher of the week honors.
Braves get victory against Twins
Ian Anderson tossed a scoreless start, allowing three hits in two innings as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-0 Tuesday in a spring training game.
Ender Inciarte and Austin Riley both went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Braves.
QB prospect commits to Clemson football
Clemson’s primary quarterback target for the 2022 class was Ty Simpson of Martin, Tennessee. But soon after Simpson committed to Alabama on Friday, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney moved quickly after their strong No. 2 candidate, Cade Klubnik (6-foot-3, 178 pounds), of Austin, Texas.