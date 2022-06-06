Graeme Simpson sees tennis as a game of percentages.
From the opening serve to the return, the Greenwood senior consciously plans out his shots to put his opponent in tough positions.
“I can think very clearly on the court,” Simpson said. “I don’t make the right decision all the time, but I trust myself that I can make the right move or if I hit a shot, I know what they can do back. It’s just me playing percentages. If he can it a shot that I think he makes 10% of the time, good for him. I’ll let him beat me doing that. But I don’t let people beat me taking high percentage shots.”
The meticulous planning and shot placement led Simpson to an 11-2 record in 2022, helping Greenwood to its first state championship appearance since 2009. His dominance won him the All-Region Player of the Year, the All-State Player of the Year and his third-consecutive I-J Player of the Year.
“There’s nothing more I can say (about Simpson) that I haven’t already said,” Greenwood boys tennis coach Howard Green said. “He’s great, and I appreciate his commitment over the last six years. He helped the program grow and was very instrumental in upping the level of the way we play.”
Simpson was exposed to that higher level of thinking on the court at a young age. His father, Brett, is the men’s tennis coach at Lander where he’s amassed more than 280 wins during his 17-year tenure.
The Eagle called his home life, “24/7 coaching” spending hours with his father on the tennis court at the Jeff May Complex.
“I enjoy it,” Simpson said. “You see a lot of kids that don’t like it and go somewhere else, but I always found time to hit with my dad. I could go to Lander anytime and I don’t have to pay. It’s convenient.”
All those hours paid off for Simpson as he quickly rose to the No. 1 singles spot for the Eagles, a place he’s manned since the eighth grade.
A spot that evoked added pressure since he was facing the best player at every match, but a place where Simpson thrived nonetheless.
“His winning percentage is around 96%,” Green said. “He goes into a match and you feel pretty confident that he’s going to come out with the win. That started when he was in the eighth grade. When I came along you could almost count on a point from him every single time and it’s because he plays tournaments, he studies the game and he knows how to make adjustments. He’s just been great the whole time he’s been here.”
