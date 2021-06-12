If there is one thing that Ervin Bryson knows is that everyone has a path.
Some paths may be easier than others, but they are all unique and all have their own trials and tribulations.
With Bryson’s lifetime infatuation with football, he has experienced a array of obstacles, but each impasse has led him to even higher heights.
“I still had the fire and the passion in me to play,” Bryson said when he explained his transition into coaching. “I felt like if I could coach and coach through the ball players, I can actually still be apart of the game. Eighteen years later, I’m still doing arena football.”
Bryson’s playing career took him all over the globe. Fresh out of college, Bryson went to play in the United Football League. Within the span of a year, he played in Taiwan and over in Germany before being forced to return to the states as he was cut from the team in Frankfurt.
After a few tryouts with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, a knee injury cut his career short. Ever since then, Bryson turned his attention to coaching. For many, the challenges would seem insurmountable but for Bryson, he remembered where he came from.
“Being from Abbeville (kept me going),” Bryson said. “Seeing everything that I saw coming up and seeing how everyone fought and clawed their way to try and make things happen, it motivated me to get out of there. My hometown motivated me because they kept winning and that made me feel like I had to do the same thing.”
Bryson’s winning mentality has led the Charlotte Thunder to a perfect 8-0 season in the American Arena League this season. Bryson along with another Abbeville alum, Monteray Evans have propelled the Thunder to its third league final. Bryson will look to capture his second league title in four seasons as a head coach and has done it with a cast of players who like him, are working through their own challenges to make it to the next level.
“We have about eight guys that played in the NFL and got cut before the season and they came down to play with us because we try really hard to get those guys back to the NFL,” Bryson said. “A lot of these guys came out of college and because of COVID they couldn’t go to the NFL Draft because scouts could not come out to watch them.”