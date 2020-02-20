Lawrence awarded Blanchard-Rogers trophy
GREENVILLE — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame named Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as its 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy recipient on Thursday. The trophy is awarded each year to South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player at the Hall of Fame’s annual enshrinement celebration.
The award will be presented to Lawrence on April 2 at the Hilton Greenville.
Lawrence threw for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns this past season as he led the Tigers to a second consecutive College Football Playoff national championship appearance. He also rushed for 563 yards and nine touchdowns.
Pitt hoops, football placed on probation
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Pittsburgh football and men’s basketball programs have been placed on probation for three years by the NCAA for a series of level II violations between 2015 and 2018.
Former men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings was given a three-year show-cause order by the NCAA as part of the punishment announced Thursday.
The NCAA found that Stallings — who coached at Pitt from 2016-2018 — allowed three noncoaches to perform coaching duties, meaning the school went over its allotment of practices.
The NCAA also found that football coach Pat Narduzzi was present at the team’s practice facility when “three former quality control staff members performed coaching duties, resulting in the program exceeding the allowable number of permissible coaches.”
Browns’ Landry undergoes hip surgery
CLEVELAND — Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry elected to have hip surgery after initially opting not to have the operation.
Landry was bothered by his hip all last season, but still finished with a team-leading 83 catches for 1,1174 yards and six touchdowns. He visited a specialist after the season and decided not to have the procedure before changing his mind after playing with pain in the Pro Bowl.
The Browns said Landry’s surgery was performed on Tuesday in Minnesota by Dr. Christopher Larson.
Vikings’ Griffen entering free agency
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career, coming off a bounce-back season for the longest-tenured player on the team.
Griffen has chosen to exercise his option to void the remaining three years on his contract, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.
Dolphins name Dorrell assistant head coach
MIAMI — Karl Dorrell has been promoted to assistant head coach by the Miami Dolphins, who also announced the hiring of three assistants Thursday.
The Dolphins hired Gerald Alexander as defensive backs coach, Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach and Lemuel Jeanpierre as assistant offensive line coach for head coach Brian Flores.
Dorrell, who is also the Dolphins’ wide receivers coach, is entering the second season of his second stint with the team.
McFadden pleads guilty in DWI case
DALLAS — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was sentenced to four days in jail after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated early last year.
McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant.
He pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated, the Dallas Morning News reported. He was sentenced to four days in jail and received credit for one day of time served, and a resisting arrest charge was dismissed.