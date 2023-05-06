Trevor Bryant has a long history with Ware Shoals athletic director Christopher Dodson.
Bryant played under Dodson as a football player at Brunswick High School in Georgia. When he was in college, he also coached with Dodson at Brunswick.
And now he’s reunited with Dodson at Ware Shoals on the gridiron — and will also spend some time on the hardwood.
Bryant was hired as the next Ware Shoals head boys basketball coach, replacing the retiring Chris Johnston. He will also be the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the Ware Shoals football team.
“I think it’s a good opportunity,” Bryant said. “It’s going to be a list of expectations that I’m familiar with and that I respect, and I want to instill my own program, and there will be a comfort factor, too in having a good relationship with my head coach and AD as far as basketball goes.”
The newly hired coach has coached a wide range of sports over the past nine years, most recently being an assistant basketball coach at Metter Middle School in Georgia the past two years. Bryant also served as Metter Middle’s head football coach during that time.
He also coached football and baseball at Long County High School in Georgia for four years. This will be Bryant’s first opportunity to be a head coach, something he is ecstatic about.
“I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” Bryant said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to meet a lot of the kids through working with football, it’s going to be a lot of the same kids that are playing, and they seem like an athletic bunch that look ready to put the work in that’s needed to be a successful basketball team.”
As for what he envisions for the Hornets on the court, Bryant wants his teams to move the ball up the court, play hard on defense and crash the boards. However, he also wants them to have some freedom on the hardwood.
“I don’t want to put our guys in a box and force them to do this or that, just want (them) to be athletic and use what they can,” Bryant said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
