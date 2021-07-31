It’s an image that everyone can envision.
A bald eagle soars through the air effortlessly as the national mascot is calmly carried by the wind underneath its outstretched wings. It’s a sight to behold as many have gathered around to take a picture or to appreciate the stoic nature of the animal.
However, those opportunities to admire the bald eagle might begin to dissipate because of local fishing habits in the area.
According to a Paws Animal Wildlife Sanctuary Inc. Facebook post on July 10, the sanctuary tried to rehabilitate a bald eagle that was trapped in mud for hours the night before in Laurens County. The post says that sanctuary could not save the bird, citing lead poisoning from the water.
“We believe that he was severely weakened by lead poisoning from lead-based fishing tackle which has been commonly used and discarded in lakes and ponds for decades and decades, leading to big problems for anything that feeds from those waterways, including fish, ospreys, eagles and other water-based animals,” the post says. “A secondary condition that develops in eagles that are suffering from lead poisoning is Aspergillus, which is a severe respiratory infection that is extremely difficult to recover from. This eagle exhibited signs of Aspergillus.”
According to David Lucas, a member of the Office of Media and Outreach for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said that lead poisoning is a “documented and well-known cause of mortality in individual eagles” but also in other birds.
“It was primarily affecting waterfowl,” Lucas said. “But then, as sort of a secondary thing, like say a hunter shot a duck, but then the duck kept going. It was hit, but kept going and might die later. An eagle or other scavenging birds may feed on it. The idea of toxicity or other health effects from bald eagles and lots of other birds and other species ingesting lead is well known and has been for a long time.”
To combat this, lead shot was banned in the 1990s for hunting and, in some states, a ban on lead fishing weights has now become another viable option. Lucas said states in the Northeast, specifically Vermont and New York, have already rolled out such bans on the use of lead weights. Although a ban does not currently exist in South Carolina, Lucas said there are alternative fishing weights that do not use lead.
“There’s brass, steel, glass — and bismuth is another sort of heavyweight that’s out there,” Lucas said. “There are alternatives to that kind of tackle that are available.”
Although alarming, Lucas said that after bald eagles were placed on the endangered list in the 1970s, there was a drastic increase in the species’ population in South Carolina. Today, the state has more than 350 breeding pairs compared to just 13 more than 50 years ago. Despite the improvement, eagles still remain a “species of concern.”
“I guess the good news side of this is that while this is, and can be, an issue for individual animals, if we look at sort of population level view, compared to 40 or 50 years ago when we first started looking really hard at bald eagles in South Carolina and other places, they’re in very good shape,” Lucas said. “... They’re still listed as a species of concern in South Carolina and we do monitor their populations carefully.”