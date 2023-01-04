It was a tough night for the Lander men's basketball team.
The Bearcats were coming into the new year on a three-game winning streak, after downing a tough Carson-Newman team by nine on the road. But Wednesday signaled the true start of Peach Belt play, and Lander, who was already 1-0 thanks to a blowout win against Columbus State, wanted to get off to a good start.
But the Bearcats struggled from the floor for the majority night, falling behind early and losing 83-70 to USC Aiken.
"We knew exactly what they were going to do," Lander coach Omar Wattad said. "They were going to pressure us, deny, ride us hard. We knew exactly what was coming, we knew it wasn't going to be a night that we get a lot of clean looks at the 3. We had to be more physical with our layups and make better decisions at the rim. We didn't do that, and we weren't tough enough on the glass, grabbing enough rebounds."
Lander's offense had been red-hot in its first 11 games, hitting nearly 49% of its shots this season. But after a couple of quick baskets to build a four-point lead, Lander's offense went cold.
After Ajang Aguek's layup with 15:35 left in the first half fell, Lander struggled to find space, scoring just 10 more points in the half. Overall, it shot just 28.6% from the floor.
In that same time span, USC Aiken got into a groove. The Pacers were down four after Aguek's layup but took the lead with 12 minutes left in the half. From there, they built on the lead, going up as much as 15 before halftime.
"It was a combination of two things. They hit some shots, I thought we guarded pretty decently at times and poorly at times, but we forced bad shots at the rim or didn't go up with enough physicality when we did go up to the rim," Wattad said.
Lander's offensive catalyst all season has been its 3-point shot, as it came into the game making 12.5 a game. On Wednesday, the Bearcats tied their season low in 3s, with five. Two of the five makes were in the final minute of the game when the final was all but decided.
Most of Lander's points came in the final 10 minutes, scoring 41 of its 70 points too late. Jacob Cooper led the charge for the Bearcats, scoring 21 of his 24 points in the second half.
"It was their pressure in the half court that killed us," Wattad said. "We got to where we wanted. We got to the rim, we just made poor rim decisions or missed layups. It was as simple as that."
