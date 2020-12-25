The 2020 college football season followed a rocky path this fall, with many conferences going forward with shortened seasons.
Many former Lakelands high school stars featured for their teams this season, and it was a memorable year for many of the players on FBS teams.
Sam Pinckney — Georgia State (Greenwood)Pinckney had a breakout year last season, and he took it a step further in 2020, his redshirt sophomore season.
Pinckney led the team with 627 yards on 34 catches and six touchdowns. He averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game.
Georgia State is heading to its third bowl game in the past three years. The Panthers will take on Western Kentucky on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl.
Mataeo Durant — Duke
(McCormick)Durant has steadily risen to the top of Duke’s running backs corps each year he’s played at the school since graduating from McCormick High in 2018.
Durant led Duke in rushing yards with 817 and rushed for eight touchdowns this season. Along with fellow back Deon Jackson, Durant helped Duke averaged 169.4 yards rushing per game, a total the Blue Devils have reached only five times in the past 42 years.
Treshawn Chamberlain — Rice (Emerald)Chamberlain has been a standout for Rice for two years now, and this season he recorded 27 total tackles, good for fourth-most on the team. Chamberlain also had one interception.
It was a rough year for Rice’s program. Chamberlain got to play in only four games, as the Owls went 2-3 and had seven postponements or cancellations.
Luke Deal — Auburn
(Emerald)The 2019 Emerald grad had only 11 yards on two receptions for the Tigers this season, but he’s played in all 10 games this season, making an impression on the team in blocking.
Deal will be without the coach who recruited him, Gus Malzahn, next season. Malzahn served as Auburn’s coach for 10 years before being fired after going 6-4 this season.
Other Lakelands natives to watch out for in the future include Washington State’s Nicholas Sheetz, who graduated from Emerald in 2019. Sheetz had 4 total tackles in four games with the Cougars.
Saluda grad Raquon Hartley of Middle Tennessee State had six total tackles and 0.5 sacks in 2020.