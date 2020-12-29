In a sports year disrupted by the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 still delivered plenty of significant achievements in the Lakelands.
Here are the top five moments of the year.
5. Saluda girls hoops reaches Upper StateSaluda has made the playoffs each year since 2013, but the team finally made its breakthrough to the semifinals of the tournament this past season.
The Tigers advanced to the Upper State championship game against Christ Church after going on the road to defeat Andrew Jackson in a third-round matchup.
Saluda played in its first state semifinal appearance since 1990 and was looking to advance to its first state title game since the 1953-54 season.
The trip to Greenville ended in a loss to Christ Church, but the Tigers put together their most successful season under coach Jeanette Wilder and lost just one senior to graduation this season.
Most notably, Saluda will continue to be led by standout senior Kalisha Hill, who was the Index-Journal Player of the Year last season.
4. Four Lakelands wrestlers win state titlesAnother trip to Anderson resulted in more success for area wrestlers.
Ninety Six’s Cody Fleming capped a decorated career with his third consecutive state title at 220 pounds, which set a school record. Fleming also set a school record for wins in his senior season.
Greenwood’s Carter Anderson captured the school’s first state title since 2015, when Steven Crowder won a state championship. Anderson won the Class 5A 106-pound title in a 5-4 win by decision.
Davis Smalley, who wrestled his first season at Abbeville, won the Class 2A/1A state championship at 106 pounds. Smalley, a student at Dixie, now wrestles for the Hornets. Dixie is in the midst of its first wrestling season.
After battling through injuries the past two years, Ninety Six’s Daulton Maddox finally captured his first state title this past season.
Maddox won by 5-4 decision in the 138-pound match, ending his high school career on a high note after two years of tough luck. Maddox finished his Ninety Six career with more than 100 career wins.
3. LU men’s, women’s hoops teams win PBC titlesBefore the NCAA Tournament was ultimately canceled, both Lander basketball teams captured Peach Belt Conference Tournament titles on the same day at Finis Horne Arena.
Lander’s men’s basketball team opened the championship day with an impressive comeback win against Columbus State.
The Bearcats, led by a game-high scoring performance from Tyler Brevard, came back from a 16-point deficit to beat Columbus State 76-73 and win the PBC title.
Brevard was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring 21 points against Columbus State.
Lander’s women’s basketball team followed with a 76-62 PBC title win over conference rival North Georgia. The Bearcats used a dominant 40-7 run in the first half to gain early separation and win their first title since 2016.
Lander forward Tabitha Dailey led all scorers with 26 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after the win.
2. Dixie repeats as state champs in boys cross countryClass 1A newcomer Southside Christian posed as the biggest threat in Dixie’s attempt to capture its second consecutive state championship this fall.
The boys state championship race came down to the two schools, and the Hornets ultimately edged the No. 1-ranked Sabres by three team points to win the race.
Dixie’s Daniel Boyd finished second with a time of 17:55.51. Dixie’s Spencer Wieters finished third (18:08.17) and Alessio Giammarinaro finished fourth (18:24.32).
1. Abbeville football
wins 11th state titleAfter being tasked with replacing several starters from last season’s team, Abbeville captured a state title that might be the most impressive in its recent run.
The pandemic threatened to close in on this year’s Class 2A state championship, which was delayed two weeks because of COVID-19 issues within Marion’s program.
Abbeville didn’t show any signs of rust as it routed Marion 37-6 for its fifth state championship in the past six years.
Tyrell Haddon led Abbeville’s signature rushing attack, running for 117 yards on 10 carries. Navi Marshall rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries and Martico Jackson rushed for 50 yards on nine carries.
Abbeville overcame the challenges of the pandemic and won its seventh state title under coach Jamie Nickles.