The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports moments of the decade from 2010-19. This is No. 9 on the list.
T.L. Hanna thrashed Greenwood, 42-7, less than two months earlier. The Yellow Jackets stormed into 2017’s second round matchup having beaten Byrnes 57-7 in the previous round.
The Eagles seemed destined for an end to the 2017 season with a trip to Anderson. Instead, the game will be remembered as one of the most out-of-nowhere upsets in Lakelands history.
Greenwood quarterback Dre Yarbough broke nearly every record in the book during his time under center. The game was perhaps his defining moment as he threw three touchdown passes and rushed for the game-winning touchdown.
Yarbough, who now plays at Wofford, finished the game 11-of-14 passing for 207 yards. His rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter gave Greenwood its only lead of the game.
T.L. Hanna scored two touchdowns to start the game, then Yarbough put Greenwood on the board in the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gilliam.
The Eagles tied the game 21-21 late in the third quarter, when Yarbough threw a 65-yard screen pass to Sam Pinckney.
“We put that in at halftime, and that was something that Dre saw at halftime with the safety rolling down and they were bringing a guy hot off the edge,” Greenwood head coach Dan Pippin said in the Index-Journal’s Nov. 11, 2017, story.
Pinckney caught four passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Pinckney now plays at Georgia State.
Greenwood defensive lineman De’Ondre Kinard said he thought the Eagles played more physical the second time around against T.L. Hanna.
“I ain’t beat T.L. Hanna in three years. I’m a senior now and it feels so great, oh my God,” Kinard said in the Nov. 11, 2017 Index-Journal story. “We were the underdogs. Everyone was doubting us and we came out like we could beat them and we did. I just feel great.”
The Eagles finished the season 9-3 and 4-1 in its region. That year, T.L. Hanna was in an early stage of an excellent period in the school’s history. The Yellow Jackets made the state championship game each of the next two seasons.
Greenwood’s 2017 win against T.L. Hanna will be remembered as the defining moment of Dan Pippin’s tenure at the school.
“That was fuel to us. It motivated us and got us amped up,” Pinckney said after the win. “We were ready for this game.”