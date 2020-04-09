The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports moments of the decade from 2010-19. This is No. 7 on the list.
Ninety Six’s baseball team battled through inconsistent play to make program history in 2014.
Heading into the season with high expectations and a talented roster, the Wildcats didn’t truly find their footing until the final weeks of the regular season.
Arguably the first sign of championship potential was when Ninety Six defeated eventual Class 1A champion St. Joseph’s just before the district playoffs began.
Ninety Six won nine of its last 11 games and defeated Loris in three games in the Class 2A state championship series.
Loris won the first contest, 2-1, before Ninety Six stormed back in the second game to win, 5-1.
In the decisive Game 3 — a game that took five days to finish because of severe weather and Memorial Day — Ninety Six defeated Loris 8-4 behind timely hitting and steady pitching from starter Isaiah Furqueron and Jacob Childress, the reigning Index-Journal Player of the Year at the time.
Childress, the top starter for the Wildcats, recorded the save to give Ninety Six its first state title in program history.
“It’s more amazing than I thought it would be,” Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said in the Index-Journal’s May 28, 2014, story. “Just to think at one point it seemed we were not even going to make it to state, then we won it. It just says a lot about our kids. They never gave up.”
Ninety Six defended its state title the following season.
The Wildcats went 26-5 overall and swept Dillon in the 2015 championship series. In Game 2, Ninety Six scored five runs in the fourth inning and cruised to a 6-3 victory.
Wyatt Owens, Evan Keller and Spencer Williams combined for three hits and five RBIs to back Childress on the mound.
Childress set many school records during his time with the Wildcats. The Ninety Six pitcher tallied 34 wins with a 1.63 ERA and 309 strikeouts. He was also named the Index-Journal Player of the Year three times as he led Ninety Six to two state titles in his career.
“Our first year playing, in 2014, we barely made the playoffs,” Childress said in the Index-Journal’s July 12, 2015, story. “We had to win our (last) region game to get into the playoffs, and we peaked at the right time.
“And this year, in 2015, we just had it all year. We lost a couple of games, and everybody loses a couple, but we played at a high level all year and did what we need to.”