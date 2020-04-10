The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports moments of the decade from 2010-19. This is No. 6 on the list.
Saluda embraced the underdog role and rode strong performances from its cornerstones in its run to the state championship.
Quarterback Noah Bell hit wide receiver Dallan Wright for four of his six total touchdowns on Dec. 6, 2019, as the Tigers won their first state title since 1963 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.
Saluda rolled past Barnwell, 39-14, to finish an improbable playoff run that included wins against Southside Christian and Abbeville.
The Tigers spent most of the regular season ranked sixth in the state. Previous losses to Southside Christian and Abbeville and a disappointing third-place Region 2-2A finish fueled Saluda’s run in three of the final playoff rounds.
“They don’t listen to anybody that doesn’t believe in them,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said in the Index-Journal’s Dec. 7, 2019, story. “They believe in themselves. Nobody thought we could do it but the people in the purple and black pants tonight and we did it.”
Bell threw 25 for 29 with six total touchdowns. Wright had 10 catches and 171 yards receiving. Wide receiver Zaye Bryant had five catches for 119 yards.
Bell finished his career at Saluda holding the school records for touchdowns in a season, touchdowns in a single game, total yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He ranks third in the state for touchdowns accounted for with 153.
“It’s a bittersweet ending, but I wouldn’t want to go out any other way, that’s for sure,” Bell said in the Index-Journal’s Dec. 7, 2019, story. “Credit goes out to this senior class. They just fought their tails off. They never stopped believing for four years and it showed tonight.”
Saluda’s defense, which really picked up toward the end of the season, held Barnwell to 124 yards rushing.
Jacob McCary led Saluda with eight tackles. Linebacker Reagan Cherry had two sacks. Defensive back Cade Gentry recovered a fumble.
The 2019 title game marked the first time black Saluda players played for a state championship. The team’s 1963 championship was played one year before schools were integrated under the Civil Rights Act.
For Wright, the opportunity to represent those who came before him meant a lot.
“It’s amazing,” Wright said after the game. “The feeling is indescribable. To give back to minorities in Saluda, it’s just amazing. I’ve never felt anything like that before. My granddaddy, he’s been a civil rights leader in Saluda for a long time, and I feel like I did this for him.”
Wright’s stellar state championship performance boosted his recruiting profile. A week before National Signing Day, he picked up three Division I offers before ultimately signing with Virginia Tech.