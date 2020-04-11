The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports moments of the decade from 2010-19. This is No. 5 on the list.
In its third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, the 2011-12 Lander women’s basketball team finally broke through in the NCAA Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Bearcats advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history after defeating third-seeded Wingate 72-67 in the Southeast Regional.
Lander made history the hard way, surviving two overtimes. The Bearcats fell behind early in both overtimes, but managed to rally.
Lander went through Limestone, host USC Aiken and finally Wingate to break past a third straight Sweet 16 and secure a spot in San Antonio against Rollins.
After continued improvement the year before, Lander was determined to earn hardware. As the 2011-12 season went along, the Bearcats missed out on Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament titles, but they hit their stride in the NCAA Tournament.
“You start to feel like always a bridesmaid, never a bride, and it’s great to punch our ticket and get through,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said in the Index-Journal’s March 13, 2012, story. “Just as a coach and someone who feels like a father to these players, I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group.”
Lander senior guard Brittni Johnson paced the offense with 20 points, including eight in overtime. She was named the regional tournament MVP after the game.
The shorthanded Bearcats had to pour in everything they had to survive against the Bulldogs. At game’s end, Lander had two starters — Mukia Myrick and Precious Elkins — foul out, and Johnson and Jasmine Judge played all 50 minutes.
In the end, Lander got those last shots to fall. Along with Johnson, senior center Kaylyn Small led the way, recording 19 points, 22 rebounds and four blocked shots in one of her best games in a Bearcat uniform.
“Nobody thought we was going to win; I think we’re the only people who thought we were going to win,” Johnson said after the game. “And with the group that we have now, even if we would have lost, every last one of us loves each other like sisters. And it took us a while to get there. But we’re here, now.”
One week later, Lander suffered a gut-wrenching, 66-62 loss to Rollins in the Elite Eight. The Bearcats saw an eight-point lead evaporate in the final seven minutes.
“We had some of our better players have an off night,” Pederson said after the game, adding he wished the people of San Antonio could have seen his team at its best. “It’s disappointing.”
Still, Lander made program history in its run to the Elite Eight and has had similar success in recent seasons. Lander reached the Sweet 16 in the 2018-19 season and was set to host this year’s Southeast Regional before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.