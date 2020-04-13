The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports moments of the decade from 2010-19. This is No. 4 on the list.
Rumors swirled about Joseph Battle’s senior year in 2015.
Some people thought he’d transfer to a bigger school, others thought he’d take off for a basketball-focused prep school.
But Battle opted to stay in Abbeville, and he’ll be remembered in Abbeville forever for what happened in the months afterward.
Start with football season. Battle quarterbacked the Panthers to their seventh state championship in school history. He went on to become the first of four different quarterbacks to win Abbeville’s four straight state titles from 2015 to 2018.
Battle had six touchdowns, three passing and three rushing, as Abbeville stomped Silver Bluff in the title game. He passed for 89 yards and rushed for 103. Running back Khalil Fuller led the Panthers with 108 rushing yards.
“We were hungry, especially at the beginning of this year,” Battle said after the game in the Index-Journal’s game story. “A lot of people were saying we could be great, the coaching staff was saying we could be great. The only way we could lose was if we beat ourselves, and we just came out here and did the work.”
The following winter, Battle carried Abbeville in basketball to the Panthers’ first state championship.
Battle scored 32 points as the Panthers slipped past Timberland 58-55 in the title game in Columbia on March 15, 2016. Battle scored a go-ahead field goal and sealed the win with two free throws.
The state title concluded a lifelong journey with Battle and teammates Jamie Gray and Ventray Belton. Coach Doug Belcher spoke about the team’s “oneness” after the win.
“We talked about one team, we talked a body with many parts and that all of us had to come together,” Belcher said. “And it came together tonight and we fought like champions.”
Battle was named the state’s Mr. Basketball at the end of the year. He also earned the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year award.
“He’s solidified himself as one of the best to ever come through our high school,” Abbeville athletic director Tad DuBose said in an Index-Journal story published March 20, 2016.
Battle signed to play basketball at Appalachian State after high school and played one season with the Mountaineers. He later transferred to Limestone.