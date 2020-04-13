The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports moments of the decade from 2010-19. This is No. 3 on the list.
One tweet set the tone for Lander baseball’s historic 2014 season: #DCNE14.
The hashtag, started by then-Lander baseball coach Kermit Smith the summer before the season began, was revealed to spell out, “Destination Cary No Excuses 2014” during the Bearcats’ first team meeting.
Cary, North Carolina, was the site of the Division II World Series that season, and Lander felt it had the talent on its roster to make it there.
The Bearcats accomplished that goal with a Southeast Regional championship.
Lander defeated Columbus State in three games to advance to its first World Series in school history. Lander bounced back from a 19-5 loss in Game 2 to win the double-elimination tournament’s final game, 5-2.
After capturing Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships, Lander accomplished its ultimate goal of making it to Cary.
“(The hashtag) literally started the day after we didn’t get to regional last year,” Smith said in the Index-Journal’s May 20, 2014, story. “It was a statement that we, or a statement that I, wanted to make that anything less than getting to Cary is inexcusable for what we’ve got in this dugout.”
Led by outfielder Patrick Grady, the 2014 Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year, and third baseman Colby Painter, Lander defeated Cal St. Chico in the opening round of the World Series before suffering losses to Southern Indiana and Tampa to end its season.
It was the first time all season the Bearcats lost consecutive games. Lander finished the season 52-9. Those 52 wins are a school record.
Lander fell behind early to Tampa and was down 5-0 before Painter launched a two-run home run in the second inning to cut the deficit to three.
The Bearcats, though, couldn’t break through offensively in the later innings to keep their national championship hopes alive.
“All you can say is, that’s baseball,” Painter said after the game. “It’s a game where sometimes it’s going your way, and sometimes it’s not going your way. Sometimes, you just have to ride with it and just keep driving, but today, it just got us.”
Painter took over as Emerald’s head baseball coach in the 2019 season. He led the Vikings to a Region 3-3A title in his first season.
Lander returned to the World Series in 2016 and secured wins over Central Missouri and Southern Indiana before a semifinal loss to Millersville ended its season.
Despite falling just short of a national championship appearance, Smith said after the game that he was pleased with how his players responded following a disappointing 22-26 season in 2015.
“A lot of it was character, a lot of it was respect, a lot of it was accountability,” Smith said in the Index-Journal’s June 3, 2016, story. “And, this is our expectation. Our expectation is to be playing for a national championship.”