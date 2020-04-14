The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports moments of the decade from 2010-19. This is No. 2 on the list.
Greenwood’s third straight appearance in a state championship game demanded something different for a different result.
Maybe that’s why Greenwood coach Gene Cathcart had no fear in handing the ball to Evin Sims on fourth-and-4 from the 10-yard line. Sims burst forward, scoring a touchdown that lifted a Greenwood lead to eight points and staved off Northwestern’s killer offense.
After losses in the state title game both years prior, Cathcart’s final year at Greenwood ended in triumph as Greenwood defeated Northwestern, 31-24, in overtime to capture the school’s 14th state championship.
On the next drive, Northwestern’s offense proved Cathcart’s decision to go for it with four minutes left was the right one. Quarterback Mason Rudolph led a long drive that culminated in a passing touchdown and game-tying two-point conversion.
On the first possession of overtime, Greenwood marched down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard sweep by Octavious Morgan, who went on to play at Texas Tech.
The game’s defining moment stood as Sims 10-yard touchdown run, which capped a drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock. Sims missed the previous three rounds of the playoffs with a concussion.
Cathcart was intent on keeping Rudolph, who went on to play at Oklahoma State and currently plays in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, on the bench. Carthcart said after the game he wanted to keep Rudolph “drinking plenty of water and watching plenty of football.”
The state title saw Greenwood finish the season 15-0. The season, however could have been over Nov. 16, 2012, if it weren’t for kicker Matt McManis.
McManis’ 37-yard field goal brought Greenwood a 34-32 comeback victory in the second round of the playoffs against North Augusta, which was coached that year by future GHS coach Dan Pippin.
Quarterback Thomas Turner entered that game in the third quarter because Sims, the starter, suffered a concussion. Turner completed three passes on the Eagles’ game-winning drive.
With the 2012 title, Cathcart joined J.W. “Pinky” Babb and Shell Dula as state championship-winning coaches at Greenwood. Catchcart left the Eagles after the season and went on to coach at Seneca.