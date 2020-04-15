The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports moments of the decade from 2010-19. This is No. 1 on the list.
Most high schools across the nation can only dream of establishing the traditions, athletes and dynasty of Abbeville.
The school’s athletic department wrapped up possibly the best decade in the school’s history. The crowning achievement of the period has been the Panthers’ four straight football state championships.
By winning the fourth against Barnwell in 2018, Abbeville became the seventh team in state history to win four state championships in a row.
Running backs and running quarterbacks powered Abbeville to victory each year. Quarterbacks J.D. Moore, Joseph Battle and Bryce Jackson will be etched in school history as team leaders who spearheaded championship efforts.
The Panthers won the 2018 title in a blowout against Barnwell. Cortney Jackson was one of the best running backs in the state that year, and he and quarterback J.D. Moore spearheaded the Panthers’ rushing game.
The defining moment of the 2018 season came in the Upper State championship. Against Southside Christian in the team’s first close game of the season, Jackson ran back a kickoff for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
In 2017, the rushing attack of JR Rapley and Bryce Jackson powered the Panthers to a 14-1 season. The team survived a close challenge against Saluda in the Upper State, then beat Bamberg-Ehrhardt 14-7 in the state championship.
The team’s loss to Hartsville in 2017 was the only loss in a three-season span from 2016 to 2019.
Abbeville trounced Batesburg-Leesville in the title game in 2016. Jackson scored three rushing touchdowns as Abbeville pulled away in the second half. A five-point win against Saluda in the Upper State was the Panthers’ only real test in the playoffs.
Joseph Battle, primarily a basketball star, quarterbacked the Panthers to their 2015 title. The team rolled through the playoffs, winning each game by more than two possessions. Battle, running back Khalil Fuller and the rest of the Panthers stomped Silver Bluff in the title game.
In the course of these four years, Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles’ teams went 54-3-1. Nickles broke the wins record of his predecessor, Dennis Botts, in 2018.