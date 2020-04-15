The Index-Journal counted down the top 10 sports stories of the decade from 2010-19. The following stories are notable events from the decade that didn’t quite make the top 10 list.
Dixie’s Morton wins 6 titlesAt the beginning of the decade, Mashario Morton left a permanent mark on Dixie’s track and field program.
The outstanding thrower won five straight discus titles, which she wrapped up in 2011. She broke her aunt’s record in the discus.
Her contribution continued even further later in the decade. She joined Dixie as a coach and last spring helped the Hornets boys to a second-place finish, the best in program history. Her guidance of Deiveon Donald in the shot put and discus turned him from a raw talent to a state champion in both events.
Greenwood Christian cross country goes back-to-backThe Hawks won their second cross country state championship in 2020, but the title before it came in the 2010s, so it belongs among the top accomplishments of the decade.
Both titles came under extraordinary circumstances.
In 2019, Joe Black III and his brother, Sam Black, ran with the Hawks late in the season amid their father’s tragic death. Joe D. Black Jr. died of a gunshot wound in October 2018.
The GCS team was ravaged by injuries the next season. Andrew Osbourne recovered from a hip injury and Matthew Hanna barely came back from a broken collarbone to give the Hawks the finishes they needed to win.
Emerald makes Upper State runTreshawn Chamberlain and Keshawn Settles took over for Emerald in 2017, powering the team through three playoff rounds and racking up more than 3,700 yards rushing.
Emerald blasted Indian Land and Broome in the first two playoff games before reaching the Upper State title game. The Vikings were knocked out by Chapman.
Greenwood Christian faces
Zion WilliamsonBefore Zion Williamson became the NBA’s next superstar, he played prep basketball at Spartanburg Day School.
Spartanburg Day faced Greenwood Christian on March 31, 2017, and the game had to be moved to Erskine College to accommodate the large crowd.
Zion dropped 45 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists in front of a packed Belk Arena. Spartanburg Day won 87-15.
Williamson’s coach at Spartanburg Day, Lee Sartor, stuck around. He was hired in 2018 as Erskine’s men’s basketball coach.
Dixie has stellar 2018-19 school yearDixie’s 2018-19 school year was one of the best ever years for a Lakelands athletic department.
In the fall, Deiveon Donald powered the Hornets’ football team to its first Upper State appearance since 1993.
The winter brought a fourth straight state championship win for wrestler Chandler Smalley, who attended school at Dixie but wrestled at Abbeville.
In the spring, I-J Player of the Year Bradley Nickles propelled the Hornets to a state title in boys soccer. Dixie’s softball team concluded a decade of dominance with a softball state championship.
Donald, Morton and the Hornets’ track team earned second in the boys state meet. Jeremiah Boyd won state in the 1600-meter run before departing for Winthrop.