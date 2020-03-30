Tokyo Olympics officially rescheduled
TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.
Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.
Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9. But the near exact one-year delay will see the rescheduled closing ceremony on Aug. 8.
Steelers sign 3 former XFL players
PITTSBURGH — A stint in the XFL has landed three players jobs with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team signed defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz to one-year deals on Monday. All three played in the XFL under the startup league that suspended operations earlier this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hendrix had four tackles and a sack for the St. Louis BattleHawks. Kinney finished with 17 tackles for the DC Defenders while Kuntz served as the long snapper for the Dallas Renegades.
Chargers sign Darius Jennings
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Darius Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said Monday.
Jennings spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and has been utilized more as a returner than wide receiver. He led the league in kick return average in 2018 (31.7 yards) and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami.
Jennings entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He appeared in eight games for the Titans last season and was a restricted free agent, but was not offered a contract.
ESPN to air classic NBA Finals games
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN will air NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday nights during April showcasing key NBA Finals games.
The doubleheaders begin this Wednesday with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, where the Cavaliers became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title.
The final two games from Miami's 2013 title run will air April 8. The rest of the month will feature the clinching games from the Lakers' titles in 2009 and ‘10, Boston’s 2008 championship run and the final games for Shaquille O'Neal with the Lakers and LeBron James with the Miami Heat.
Michigan's Livers to test NBA draft waters
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is applying for early entry into the NBA draft.
The school said Livers is not hiring an agent and would work with the Michigan coaching staff during the evaluation and pre-draft processes. Even if a player does use an agent during the evaluation process, he can return to school without losing eligibility if he ends the relationship with the agent.
Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring this season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.
MSU's Perry enters NBA draft
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry has entered the NBA draft.
Perry announced his decision Sunday on social media and was congratulated by the school in a tweet. He said “we are navigating charted waters” with coronavirus in the tweet but added “this too shall pass.” Perry also said after talking with family and MSU coach Ben Howland that it was time to continue on the next level of basketball as a professional.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as The Associated Press Co-Southeastern Conference player of the year after ranking in the top 10 of several conference categories.
Perry led the SEC in rebounds last season with 10.1 per game, ranked sixth in scoring at 17.4 points and ninth in blocks with 1.2. He also shot 50% to rank fourth in the SEC while leading the Bulldogs (20-11, 11-7) to a fourth-place finish.
Red Sox lefty Sale has Tommy John
BOSTON — Red Sox starter Chris Sale had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on Monday, his 31st birthday, and the team said it was successful.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.
Sale is expected to miss 14-15 months, which would bring him back in the middle of the 2021 season.
Sale missed the start of spring training with an illness that the team described as a flu that morphed into pneumonia. The Red Sox then said he had a flexor strain near the elbow, but the team hoped he would avoid ligament replacement surgery.
Boxing HOF induction canceled
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The International Boxing Hall of Fame has canceled its Hall of Fame weekend in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive director Ed Brophy said Sunday that this year’s class will be honored at the induction ceremony in June 2021.
Brophy said combining this year's class with next year's into one ceremony will “provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve.”
The Class of 2020 includes the first female honorees in Barbara Buttrick, Christy Martin, and Lucia Rijker, along with Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, and Paddy Ryan.
2 Cubs workers test positive for virus
CHICAGO — Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
One was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home, spokesman Julian Green said Sunday.
Green also said there was “nothing definitive” indicating the session “contributed to exposure” since the test results weren't received until March 23 and 24. But “out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility," the Cubs informed staff in an email on Friday.
Deadline extended for Triple Crown noms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The final deadline to nominate horses for the Triple Crown series is being extended indefinitely because of the coronavirus.
It was scheduled to be Monday.
The extension was agreed upon by officials at Churchill Downs, Maryland Jockey Club and New York Racing Association.
The Kentucky Derby has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5.
Maryland and New York racing officials are continuing discussions to decide when the Preakness and Belmont stakes will be run. The Preakness is scheduled for May 16 and the Belmont for June 6.
Iowa's Lee wins Hodge Trophy
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Lee of Iowa has been voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation.
Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday. The Hodge is considered the top honor in college wrestling.
Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year. He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound weight class. He scored bonus points in all but one match and recorded four first-period pins. In January he outscored five opponents 84-1.
British boxer has license suspended
CARDIFF, Wales — British boxer Billy Joe Saunders had his boxing license suspended Monday after publishing a social media video in which he appeared to condone domestic violence amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The WBO super-middleweight champion filmed himself working out and offered men advice on how to hit their female partners during the lockdown.
The British Boxing Board of Control said it has investigated Saunders’ comments and decided to suspend his license under the regulations for misconduct. The body says a hearing will take place “at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible.”