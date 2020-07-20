Post 20 appears to have finally found its groove.
The team kept rolling Monday night against Chapin-Newberry Post 24/193, as the Braves came up with big hits in the third and sixth innings to secure a 5-2 win.
After being mired in a four-game losing streak earlier this season, the Braves have now won four consecutive games.
Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said after Friday’s win against Richland that he wanted to see his team put together more consistent at-bats, and the Braves seemed to make some strides.
Post 20 recorded seven hits and drew four walks. Luke Poole plated the game’s opening runs on a two-run double in the third. The Braves clung to a 2-1 lead entering the sixth inning before adding three insurance runs in the bottom of the frame.
“We got a big inning there late because we put the ball in play and had guys in motion,” Hamilton said of the sixth. “We were a little more aggressive on the bases and made it happen there.”
The bottom third of the lineup provided the clutch hits in the sixth, as Evan Sellars delivered an RBI single and Thomas Beauford followed with a two-run single.
Those runs proved to be crucial. Chapin-Newberry scored a run in the seventh, but Post 20 reliever Ty Price limited the damage to record the six-out save.
“That was big for us defensively to get those couple extra runs for our pitcher,” Hamilton said. “Turns out we needed those insurance runs, so that was a plus.”
The timely hitting backed another strong outing for Post 20 pitcher Braylon Barbour, who started the game. Barbour allowed one run on six hits and struck out three in five innings. Two of the hits Barbour gave up were to Cade Austin, a University of South Carolina baseball signee. Barbour escaped Chapin-Newberry’s biggest threat of the night in the fifth. He struck out Kelson Palmer with the bases loaded to preserve Post 20’s one-run lead at the time.
“That was big for him in his last inning of work,” Hamilton said. “He looked really good all night. He attacked the zone, stayed down in the zone. They were swinging early, which worked to his advantage. We also made some plays behind him defensively.”
Post 20 improved to 4-1 in league play. The Braves will host West Columbia (5-0) today with a chance to move into a tie for first place in the league.
“This is a good start to the week,” Hamilton said. “We knew this was going to be a big week, so we’re glad to get off on the right foot and, hopefully, we’ll carry it over into (today).”