7 Tigers, 5 Gamecocks headed to Combine
Seven Clemson players and five South Carolina players received invites Friday to this year’s NFL Combine.
Clemson will be represented by linebacker Isaiah Simmons, wide receiver Tee Higgins, cornerback AJ Terrell, safeties Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace, and offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum and John Simpson.
South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, running back Rico Dowdle, defensive lineman DJ Wonnum and punter Joseph Charlton all received invites.
The 12 players were selected to join a pool of 337 players hoping to impress scouts from teams ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 1.
No engine failure in Kobe crash
LOS ANGELES — Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any sign of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.
A witness told the NTSB the hillside where the crash occurred was shrouded in mist when he heard the helicopter approaching. It sounded normal and he then saw the blue-and-white aircraft emerge from the fog moving forward and down. Within 2 seconds it slammed into the hillside just below him.
The Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, just outside Los Angeles, occurred as the group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s team, which was scheduled to play.
Browns hire Woods to run defense
CLEVELAND — New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has hired former San Francisco 49ers secondary coach Joe Woods as his defensive coordinator.
The addition of Woods to Stefanski’s staff has been rumored for weeks, but Cleveland couldn’t formally interview him until San Francisco’s season ended. After the 49ers were beaten by Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Woods met with Stefasnki — the two worked together for eight seasons in Minnesota — and the Browns offered him a contract.