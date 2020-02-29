Tiger Woods to skip Bay Hill
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods is taking a third straight week off by deciding against playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
Woods hasn’t played since his 76-77 weekend at Riviera, where he finished 68th in the Genesis Invitational while serving as tournament host. He decided against the World Golf Championship in Mexico City the following week, saying his back was stiff and he needed time to rest and train.
Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill. He has played it only once since his last Arnold Palmer Invitational victory in 2013, including four straight years while going through surgeries on his lower back.
1st black umpire crew chief promoted in MLB
NEW YORK — Kerwin Danley became the first African American umpire crew chief in Major League Baseball when a series of promotions, additions and retirements were announced Thursday.
“I think it’s a significant moment in the history of baseball,” Danley told The Associated Press from Arizona, where he’s working spring training games.
The timing of the promotion was extra special to Danley because it came during Black History Month.
Coronavirus postpones 5 Italian soccer games
Five Serie A soccer games in Italy were postponed on Saturday in an attempt to contain the spread of a virus outbreak.
The fixtures were originally due to be played without fans this weekend but the decision to call them off was taken by the league as part of “urgent measures for the containment and management” of the COVID-19 disease.
Italy has been struggling to contain the rapidly spreading virus with 888 cases recorded in the latest tally, making it the hardest hit country outside Asia.
Kershaw makes spring training debut
PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw struck out four batters without allowing a hit in his spring training debut Friday, the first step toward a possible opening day start for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kershaw, the Dodgers’ longtime ace, faced a Milwaukee Brewers lineup with five expected regulars, including Brock Holt and Keston Hiura at the top of the order. He struck out both on three pitches each to open the bottom of the first.
After two walks and a strikeout of the final batter he faced, Kershaw was done after 1 2/3 innings and left with a 1-0 lead. The Brewers came back for a win.
Judge getting more tests on shoulder
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has undergone an MRI and further tests as the team tries to determine the cause of his ailing right shoulder.
Manager Aaron Boone said Judge “was not right” while taking batting practice in an indoor cage Friday.
Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness in the shoulder. The slugging right field had been scheduled to take batting practice on the field for the first time since being shelved this weekend.