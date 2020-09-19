Tickets available for GHS home events
Tickets are available for purchase at Greenwood High home events. The school is using an e-ticketing service for home games this season to adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Online tickets can be purschased at greenwoodathletics.com by clicking on the “Tickets” link in the upper right-hand corner. Find the event you would like to purchase a ticket for and click “Buy Tickets,” then create an account or sign in to an existing one. Click “Checkout,” enter your contact information and click “Submit Order” to complete the purchase.
Tickets can be purchased in-person at The Dixie Drive-In, Sports Break, Besto of Greenwood and State Farm Insurance with Brian Schoch.
Tickets are required for each person at the gate. Masks are required to attend Greenwood High home events.
Greenwood XC boys place 6th, girls 7th
Hunter White led the Greenwood boys cross country team with a time of 17:18 as the team finished sixth in the Hurricane Invitational.
Javin Page (19:05), Braylon Reier (19:21) Jenkins Schoch (19:37), Silas Lee (19:48), Dominique Smith (20:36), Raistlin Lee (21:18) also ran for the Eagles.
Greenwood’s girls team finished seventh in the meet, led by Emma Powell, who finished with a time of 22:26. Rebekah Hobbs (22:35), Gabbi Talley (22:56), Ella Bassett (23:52), Lexi Layland (25:22), Anna Van Swol (25:27), Chloe Egbert (26:17) also ran in the meet
Greenwood will compete Saturday in the Lakelands Invitational at Connie Maxwell Farm.
Dixie XC boys, girls finish second at meet
Dixie’s boys and girls cross country teams each took second place in the Dixie Headwaters Invitational meet in Donalds.
Daniel Boyd led the standings for Dixie’s boys team, finishing fourth. Alessio Giammarinaro finished sixth and Spencer Wieters finished seventh. Emerald’s Matthew Hines finished eighth and Quade Lindler of Calhoun Falls finished ninth. Alex Romaine of Greenwood Christian finished 16th.
Abbey Summey of Greenwood Christian led Lakelands runners in the girls race, finishing fourth. Emerald’s Cierra Friez finished fifth. Dixie’s Ansley Prescott and Rachel Prescott finished sixth and seventh. Adyson Ashley of Dixie finished 10th.
Luis Brenna of Laurens won the boys race. Lizzie Wadsworth of Oglethorpe County won the girls race. Oglethorpe County won the meet on the boys and girls side.
FSU coach Norvell tests positive for COVID
Florida State coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Seminoles in-person this week as they prepare for Miami.
Norvell released a statement Saturday saying he tested positive a day earlier but is feeling fine. He said his wife and daughter tested negative Saturday.
Florida State athletic director David Coburn said Norvell is isolating, which lasts a minimum of 10 days.