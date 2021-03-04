Lakelands wrestlers to compete in tourney
Several Lakelands wrestlers will be competing in the individual state wrestling tournament Saturday at Dreher High School. Class 1A/2A and 3A start at 10 a.m., and 4A/5A starts at 4 p.m.
Adam Clinemyer (Greenwood) and Cameron Gordan (Emerald) both were selected to the North/South All-Star team. They were selected out of the 72 All-Stars to compete next weekend in the All-Star match.
Cambridge jayvees defeat Clinton
The Cambridge Academy jayvee girls soccer team defeated Clinton 2-0, with Lily Clegg and Addison Leopard scoring the goals.
Julia Donaghy had two assists, and Paige Timmerman recorded a clean sheet.
Cambridge girls fall to Clinton
Clinton defeated the Cambridge varsity girls soccer team, with Jordan Mapes scoring one goal for the Cougars and Faith Harvley having 15 saves in goal.
GHS boys soccer defeats Walhalla
Julian Figueroa had a hat trick in the first half, and Ashton Hinton added a goal to lift the Eagles past Walhalla team in boys soccer.
Francis Marion tops Lander volleyball
FLORENCE — Francis Marion sophomore outside hitter Gracie Davis pounded out 12 kills in her first match as a Patriot and FMU swept past Lander 25-22, 26-24 and 25-18 Thursday in Peach Belt Conference women’s volleyball action.
Madilyn Reed paced the Bearcat offense with 10 kills and 10 assists. Maddie Moss recorded 18 assists on the night and Christina Aguayo finished with a team-high 13 digs.
LU women’s lacrosse falls to Mount Olive
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Up 8-6 in the second half, the Lander women’s lacrosse team gave up seven unanswered goals as it eventually fell 15-10 to 19th-ranked Mount Olive.
Lander was led by sophomore Emmy Peterson’s three goals and one assist. Three other Bearcats had two goals each. Junior Melissa Clapsaddle collected four ground balls and had seven draw controls.
McIlroy, Conners share Bay Hill lead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rory McIlroy ran off five straight birdies Thursday at Bay Hill for a share of the lead with Corey Conners in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at 6-under 66.
Villanova guard out for season
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Villanova guard Collin Gillespie has a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season.