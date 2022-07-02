Are you looking to squeeze a little golf into your schedule? How about nine holes of par-3 golf at a Greenwood course owned and operated by a certified golf superintendent?
Par Three West, on Salak Road, just off Highway 10 in the Saddle Hill subdivision, is open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week. And you most likely will see Bob Johnson, who has owned the course for 23 years. He basically never leaves.
Johnson runs the pro shop and does the maintenance at the only par-3 course in the Lakelands.
“It’s for the family,” Johnson said. “It’s for the young and the old. Everybody can enjoy this golf course. It’s not time-consuming. You can walk this course in an hour and a half and have a good time. And, it’s a challenge. It will teach you how to play. It’s good for the short game.”
Johnson said “70% of golf is played from 100 yards in.”
“If you can chip and you can putt and you can have a short game, you can play this game,” Johnson said. “So, it has its place.”
Johnson has long had a love for the game. He started playing at 15; however, by the time he was 17, he might have loved the game too much — because he could be found easier on the golf course than in the classroom.
One day, the dean of boys at Spartanburg High School called Johnson to the office and told him he had two choices: Either do something involving golf or wind up being expelled.
“He’s responsible for my career,” Johnson said of the dean. “I’ll never forget him.”
Johnson went with the first option, but, at the time, Clemson didn’t have a golf course operations program. So, he went to Lake City College in Florida for three years, taking golf course-related courses during the day and other classes at night. He said he was the first person is South Carolina to earn a degree in golf course operations and was the first to become a certified golf course superintendent.
Johnson served as course superintendent at Hickory Knob State Park Golf Course for 28 years (from 1982-2010) and purchased Par Three West in the late 1990s while he was still working at Hickory Knob in McCormick.
“I knew, at some point, I was going to retire,” Johnson said. “Superintendents don’t ever retire. I had to have a golf course, and this was it. The golf course superintendents around here, this is their life. This is what they do. They know what they are going to do at 6 in the morning every day and they do it. It’s the golf course superintendents who make the golf course the way it is, good or bad.”
In 2012, Johnson added Diamond Zoysiagrass greens, the same type Clemson’s The Walker course has.
“At the time, I was the first one around here to sprig Diamond Zoysiagrass,” Johnson said. “All the documentation as to how we did it went into other courses deciding to do it. This grass is the least amount of maintenance of any grass I’ve ever grown on a golf course. I don’t have to mow it every day.”
He said his course is the perfect place for everybody to play.
“We’ve had 3-year-olds who started playing golf right here, and we have the best pros in Greenwood who come here to play golf,” Johnson said. “They wouldn’t come if the course wasn’t in good shape.”
Water comes into play on three of the nine holes, with the lake behind two of the others.
It costs $10 to play nine holes (walking) and $20 with a cart. You can play all day (walking) for $15 or play 18 holes with a cart for $30.
“It’s the best golf deal around here,” Johnson said.
There is a private tournament on Monday nights, but the course hosts an open tournament on Tuesday evenings.
“You come here at 6 o’clock on a Tuesday night,” Johnson said. “You’re welcome to play, but you’re going to be playing against the best.”