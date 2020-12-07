The Lakelands Toros picked up a trio of championships in November.

On Nov. 14-15, the Toros' 2002 girls and 2005 boys teams won the Open Cup. The Toros' 2008 boys team won the top division Carolina Elite Soccer Academy Fall Challenge on Nov. 21-22.

Contact sports writer Skylar Rolstad at 864-223-1813 or follow him on Twitter @SkyRolSports.