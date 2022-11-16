Hoops are just around the corner, and a handful of Lakelands teams are already getting respect from around the state.
Four Lakelands basketball teams were ranked in the preseason S.C. Basketball Coaches Association rankings released Monday afternoon.
The Calhoun Falls girls basketball team comes in as the highest ranked Lakelands team, as the Flashes were picked as the No. 6 team in 1A heading into the 2022-23 season. The Blue Flashes finished second in their region a year ago and reached the second round of the playoffs.
The Abbeville boys’ basketball team was selected the second highest in the Lakelands at No. 7 in Class 2A. The Panthers were the final Lakelands team standing last year, finishing their season in the third round of the playoffs.
The Calhoun Falls boys’ team was ranked No. 8 in the Class 1A, after reaching the playoffs a year ago and returning much of its core. The Saluda girls’ team was listed as the No. 9 team in Class 2A after reaching the second round of the playoffs a year ago.
The Tigers will begin their season at Strom Thurmond Dec. 2, and the Blue Flashes will take the court Dec. 8 at Crescent. The Panthers will get started a bit later with a Dec. 10 home showdown against McCormick.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.