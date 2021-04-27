Lander announces Golden Claw winners
The Lander Athletics Department honored its 2021 Golden Claw Award winners on Monday night with a virtual ceremony.
Tommaso Rossin, a senior men’s tennis player from Aosta, Italy, received the Dr. Boyce M. Grier Award as the Lander student-athlete who best exemplifies sportsmanship, integrity, pride in the university and a positive attitude. Rossin has helped the Bearcat men’s tennis team remain ranked in the top-10 throughout his entire collegiate career. During his career, Rossin has been a part of 49 singles and doubles victories.
Makaila Cangé, a sophomore women’s basketball player from Douglasville, Ga., received the Dr. Samuel C. Hodges Award as the Female Athlete of the Year. Cangé led the Bearcats to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament and was a WBCA and D2CCA All-American selection. Cangé averaged 17.4 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals en route to being named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year.
EHS boys varsity golf falls to Abbeville
The Emerald boys varsity golf team fell to Abbeville High School with a score of 164 to 184. Logan Pope was low medalist with a score of 37, followed by William Riddle with a score of 45, Harris Miller with a score of 48, Zach Polatty with a score of 54 and Colton Carawan.
Thompson named PBC Pitcher of Week
Marshall Thompson has been named the PBC Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.
Thompson pitched seven innings in a 7-3 win over the USC Aiken Pacers on April 23. He allowed just one earned run on two hits in those seven innings while striking out 13 Pacers.
With his 13 strikeouts against Aiken, Thompson has tied the program record for the most strikeouts in a game three times. He struck out 13 batters on February 12 against Claflin and another 13 on April 18 at Georgia Southwestern.
Clemson wins golf championship
Clemson claimed the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship at Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course on Monday with a dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind win over Florida State. It is the Tigers’ 11th overall men’s golf title, 10th under head coach Larry Penley and first since 2016.
Clemson never led until Zack Gordon’s 20-foot birdie putt dropped on the 21st overall hole (No. 3) to win the championship. With the match tied at two, Gordon and Florida State’s Greyson Porter waged an epic competition, matching scores on 18 of the 20 holes before Gordon’s match-winning putt. Gordon’s birdie was the only birdie a Clemson player made during the entire championship on hole No. 3 (26 attempts).
Ex-UNC coach allowed drive after fatal crash
DURHAM, N.C. — After killing an 89-year-old pedestrian last year, former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell has appealed her guilty plea and received a more lenient sentence that will allow her to still drive.
Hatchell’s attorney told Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson on Monday that his client couldn’t afford to lose her driver’s license for a year if the conviction were allowed to stand, WRAL-TV reported.