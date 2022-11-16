Lander women’s basketball’s Wednesday night bout with Lincoln Memorial presented several of firsts for first-year head coach Stephanie Gehlhausen.
It was Gehlhausen’s first home game and her first win.
The Bearcats rallied behind freshman guard Quadaija Langley, as she rattled off 23 points, lifting Lander to a 57-45 win over the Railsplitters.
“I think it’s so reflective of just our team,” Gehlhausen said. “This group has been through a lot together over the last several months really since I got the job, and they stuck with me, and they’ve been all in, and it’s really fun to celebrate with this group, especially.”
After what started as a back-and-forth affair filled with fouls, turnovers and missed shots by both teams, Lander found its footing midway through the third quarter.
Following back-to-back buckets by Lincoln Memorial to reclaim the lead, the Bearcats went on a 17-2 run, captained by Langley, who garnered eight points in four minutes.
On the other side of the court, the Railsplitters shot 1-for-11 in the quarter’s final six and a half minutes.
“We got stops,” Gehlhausen said. “When you get stops on the defensive end and when you hold them to one attempt and done, it really does take a toll on their mental game. When you get stops, you don’t have to worry about breaking the press, so that was huge for us.”
On the flip side, Lander rarely allowed Lincoln Memorial to put consecutive buckets together with a stingy defense that gave up 31.6% of shots from the floor.
And when the Bearcats needed a spark, Langley set it, scoring right near her 25-point season total coming into Wednesday.
“I felt like my teammates were there for me, my coach was there for me, she put me in the right position to get the buckets that I was getting,” Langley said. “I was just confident and got the buckets.”
Even without Langley in the game’s final 1:54 following her fifth foul and a fourth quarter where LMU outscored Lander, the Bearcats held on. The Railsplitters came within seven points of Lander with 74 seconds remaining after Lincoln Memorial’s Alexa Smiddy sank a 3-pointer.
However, as the Railsplitters were desperate for time and started intentionally fouling, the Bearcats capitalized, and stepped up on defense.
Lander drained nine of 10 free throw attempts, as LMU shot 2-for-7 from the floor, turning a potential comeback into a comfortable win once the buzzer sounded.
“We kept battling,” Gehlhausen said. “We battled against Carson-Newman and came up short, we battled against Lenoir-Rhyne and just fell out of steam. It was fun to see this team put 40 full minutes together and finish the game strong.”
After notching the first win of the Gehlhausen era Wednesday, the Lander coach recognizes it’s a small building block of a much bigger goal.
“We’re going to take it one game at a time,” Gehlhausen said. “We’ve got Catawba on Saturday, that’s a really good basketball club, and I just hope that we keep getting that 1% better each day.”